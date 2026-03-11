YoloLiv Is Making a Unique 18mm f/1.4 Micro Four Thirds Lens

YoloLiv, best known for its streamer-friendly Micro Four Thirds cameras like the YoloCam S7, has announced a brand-new Micro Four Thirds lens, the YoloLiv Lens. It is an 18mm f/1.4 prime lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras, promising high image quality and swift, smooth autofocus for video.

YoloLiv, officially Hangzhou Zingxi Technology Co., Ltd, joined the Micro Four Thirds System back in October 2023, promising to subsequently introduce compliant products to the market.

The company’s first Micro Four Thirds product, the YoloCam S7, is an interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds camera designed primarily for streaming and content creation. It features a vertical-oriented design, a 10.7-megapixel Sony IMX Micro Four Thirds sensor, and 4Kp60 video recording.

While some of the marketing materials surrounding the YoloCam S7 were strange and numerous online reviews were sponsored content, it is nonetheless a rather interesting camera with a distinct, video-friendly design. At launch, YoloLiv recommended the Panasonic 15mm f/1.7 or 25mm f/1.7 primes for use with the YoloCam S7.

Now, YoloLiv has its own lens to recommend for use with its streaming camera. As mentioned, the new YoloLiv Lens is an 18mm f/1.4 prime, although it is officially just called the YoloLiv Lens. This is a focal length and aperture combination, which is always nice to see in a Micro Four Thirds format that can occasionally feel a bit stagnant.

The YoloLiv Lens also aims to separate itself through its aggressive pricing. The lens is $299, compared to the $598 asking price of the Panasonic Leica DG Summilux 15mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens.

The YoloLiv Lens has a seven-element, seven-group optical design, nano multi-layer coating, and a seven-bladed aperture. The company notes that it has a stepper-motor autofocusing system, promising smooth, accurate focus. It has four aspherical lens elements and three low-dispersion elements.

The YoloLiv Lens is an especially interesting product because the company built it from the ground up, directly in response to customer requests. YoloCam S7 customers noted that finding the perfect lens for their camera could be challenging, and the options were typically quite pricey.

“This launch marks a major milestone for us. It’s not just a new product — it’s the realization of a complete, professional ecosystem, shaped by user feedback at every stage,” YoloLiv says.

A hallmark of the Micro Four Thirds system is its compatibility among its products. For example, using an OM System lens on a Panasonic camera is as easy as just attaching it. While certain features do not always work in every possible instance, there is still basic compatibility across the board. However, YoloLiv says that the lens is currently compatible only with the YoloCam S7 camera, although it is unclear if YoloLiv means it only works with the S7 in YoloLiv’s own lineup, or if there really is an issue with compatibility on all other Micro Four Thirds cameras.

Pricing and Availability

The YoloLiv Lens will be available in late March or early April on the YoloLiv store, Amazon, and other retailers. The lens will be available for $299 in the United States and €259 in Europe.

Image credits: YoloLiv