Fujifilm Cameras and Lenses Cost Up to 9% More After New Price Increase

As Fujifilm warned in mid-August, its prices have, in fact, increased in the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s tariff policy.

While a legal battle concerning whether President Trump’s tariffs are illegal prepares to head to the Supreme Court, foreign companies are still left holding the bill for their goods exported to the United States. As PetaPixel has stated repeatedly, it is ultimately American consumers who end up paying for tariffs.

When Fujifilm announced on August 18 that it would be increasing its U.S. prices again, the company declined to say which cameras and lenses would be affected and by how much their prices would rise, suggesting instead that photographers go directly to retailers to learn more about the price changes. Well, the price increase is here, and the price hikes are pretty interesting.

There are thankfully numerous cameras that are still the same price as they were at launch, including the Fujifilm X-E5 and X half, cameras that both launched after it was readily apparent that tariffs were going to be a significant headache.

The X100VI is also unchanged and has not received a second price increase after its price went up 12.5% in July. Even after its price increase, the X100VI remains very difficult to find in stock, over a year and a half after its release. The X-T50 and X-M5 have also not been adjusted again, after experiencing relatively high price increases of 14.3% and 12.5% during the first tariff-induced price hike.

As a few examples of cameras affected this time around, the Fujifilm X-T5 now costs $1,999.95 for the body only, up about 5% from its $1,899.95 price tag following Fujifilm’s first price increase, and $300 more than the camera cost at launch in 2022. This total price increase follows the tariff rate increase against Japanese imports, which was previously 10% but is now 15%.

Other cameras closely follow the same pattern, including the X-H2 (up 4.5% to $2,299), the X-H2S (up 3.5% to $2,899.95), the GFX100RF (up nearly 4% to $5,599) and the Fujifilm GFX100S II (up a shade under 4% to $5,699).

Many lenses are more expensive now, too. As Fuji Rumors breaks down in detail, XF lens price increases range from under 4% to as much as 9.5%. In terms of dollars, price increases range from as little as $20 in the case of the XC 35mm f/2 prime lens to $500 on the XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR.

GF lens prices have increased by 3% to nearly 7.5%. On a percentage basis, the largest increase hits the GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR, which is now $200 more expensive and costs $2,899. This lens also received a $200 price hike with the first wave of Fujifilm’s price increases, meaning it now costs $400 more than it did at launch in late 2022.

The most significant dollar increase is for the GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR, which at $3,799, costs $250 more than it did before August 30, and $500 more than the lens cost at launch in 2018.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.