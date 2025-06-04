Fujifilm to Make Four Popular X Series Cameras in Japan Specifically for the US Market

Fujifilm will relocate the production of four of its most popular X Series cameras from China to Japan, aiming to mitigate the impact of high United States tariffs and associated economic uncertainty.

PetaPixel has learned that versions of the Fujifilm X-T5, X-T50, X-M5, and X100VI manufactured for sale in the United States will be made in Japan rather than China. Other Fujifilm camera production will remain in China, and it appears that cameras not for the U.S. market will also remain made in China. It is worth noting that Fujifilm GFX cameras are already made in Japan.

Each of the new “made in Japan” Fujifilm X Series cameras will also receive new SKUs to differentiate them from “made in China” versions.

This move is a direct response to increasing tariff uncertainty regarding China, as U.S.-Chinese relations continue to deteriorate amid ongoing trade negotiations. While the two countries are currently in a “tariff truce” of sorts, which has temporarily reduced the American tariff on most Chinese goods to 30%, down from 145%, this tariff rate is still higher than the 10% tariff currently in effect against Japanese goods. While there is no way to know how these tariffs will change in the coming months and years, Fujifilm is betting on the American trade relationship with Japan being the better one. Given historical trade relations, it seems like smart money.

Speaking of money, it is PetaPixel‘s understanding that pricing for the X-T5, X-T50, X-M5, and X100VI will not change in the U.S. market. This is interesting, given that companies typically move production from Japan to China to decrease manufacturing costs.

There remain many questions concerning Fujifilm’s production decision, not the least of which is “when” this change will occur and how quickly Fujifilm’s Japanese production facilities can manufacture the new SKUs. The X-M5 and X100VI, in particular, have been extremely popular among consumers, and even over a year after its release, the X100VI remains challenging to find in stock. Whether that situation improves or worsens remains to be seen.

It’s also unclear whether this is a permanent move by Fujifilm to mitigate the risks of a soured relationship between the U.S. and China or a short-term choice to deal with the current tariff situation.

It will also be interesting to see how American photographers respond to this move. Will consumers prefer a Japanese-made Fujifilm camera if given the choice?

Image credits: Fujifilm. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.