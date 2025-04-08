Blackmagic Design Is the First Camera Company to Increase US Prices Because of Tariffs

Blackmagic Design announced a bunch of new products and services at NAB 2025 last Friday, including the feature-packed new DaVinci Resolve 20 and the Blackmagic Pyxis 12K cinema camera. Just two days after its announcements, Blackmagic revealed that its Pyxis 12K camera will actually cost $500 more in the United States than previously stated due to the effect of President Trump’s tariffs.

At the time of writing, not all retailers have adjusted their Pyxis 12K listings. Still, Blackmagic Design says that the camera will cost $5,495 in the United States, not the $4,995 price tag the company originally stated on Friday afternoon.

“We wanted to post a quick note on USA prices and the new government tariff changes,” Blackmagic wrote on Threads on Sunday. “Most products in the USA have increased and please check our web site for details. DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Cloud prices remain the same. It’s also worth noting the price increases only affect the US and prices in other counties are currently unchanged.”

It is unclear how existing preorders for the camera at $4,995 will be handled, as no retailer will be keen to be left holding the tariff bill and will undoubtedly aim to pass the cost directly to the consumer.

It is worth noting that some publications have seen the Blackmagic Pyxis 12K at a much higher price on Blackmagic’s website — $6,595, a 32% increase over the original $4,995 price tag. However, Blackmagic Design confirmed to PetaPixel that the $5,495 price for the Pyxis 12K currently on its website is correct.

The company also provided a few other corresponding tariff-related price hikes for U.S. customers, although the list is not exhaustive. The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K released last year is going from $2,995 to $3,295 in the United States, while the popular Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is increasing quite a bit more, from $2,595 to $3,429.

“In general, it’s [a] bit in flux as developments are happening with the tariffs, and our team is trying very hard to keep customers and resellers informed with updated pricing, so that’s why they may see some changes,” Blackmagic tells PetaPixel in a statement. “Since we have factories in different countries, it causes different price increases, and we are moving production of some products to help lower costs for customers from what we had previously raised them to since the tariffs went into effect.”

Blackmagic Design adds that the situation is complex, so it will “take us some time” to iron out all the details. “Customers may continue to see some pricing change, but again, we are working very hard to keep customers and resellers informed with updated pricing.”

It is a challenging landscape for companies to navigate, Blackmagic Design included. While Blackmagic is the first camera company to make specific note of price increases in the United States due to tariffs, they are unlikely to be the last.

Fujifilm announced a new Instax mini 41 last night, for example, and did so without including pricing information, which is extremely unusual for Fujifilm. The Instax mini 41 is slated to go on sale on April 17 according to retailers, and it’s unclear if the price will be disclosed before then as Fujifilm navigates very murky, tariff-infested waters.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.