The Camera Store’s Founder Talks 2025 Pricing and Camera Popularity | The PetaPixel Podcast

Running a camera store is hard enough as it is, but add the complexity of the 2025 economic environment, and The Camera Store‘s founder Peter Jeune has his work cut out for him. This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, he joins the team to give an update on navigating the fluctuating pricing and product popularity so far in 2025.

With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too. Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses.

It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. Join today.

Jeune shares his experiences with getting cameras, lenses, drones and more on the shelves of Calgary, Alberta-based The Camera Store and explains why recent trade changes have made that more difficult while also sharing some inside information on which brands are selling better, which ones have fallen off, and which ones are best positioned to make a strong impact in the second half of 2025. It’s uncommon to get this kind of candor from a North American retailer!

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: