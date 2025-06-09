iPad is Getting More Mac-Like With Updates to Windows, Files, and More

Apple announced what it is calling the “biggest iPadOS release ever,” promising to enhance the versatility and usability of the platform, bringing it closer to what is expected of macOS, while still stopping short of fully transitioning to the desktop OS.

For iPad power users, the update promises to make it easier to use mainly through the integration of Preview (giving users a dedicated app to view and edit PDFs), an updated Files app, better multitasking, and support for background tasks.

A Better Files Experience and Preview Arrives on iPad

File management has been a regular sore spot for iPad users for years and with iPadOS 26, Apple is taking the biggest step forward at addressing complaints than it ever has before. The new app features an updated List view that allows users to see more of the details around files in resizeable columns and collapsible folders, more akin to the experience of macOS than Files has ever been.

“To make folders easier to identify at a glance, Files also offers folder customization options that include custom colors, icons, and emoji that sync across devices. For quicker access, users can now drag any folder from the Files app right into the Dock. Additionally, users can set a default app for opening specific files or file types,” Apple says.

In images shared by Apple, the new file management system appears significantly more usable than the current Files app and will make using the iPad as a primary computing device far easier.

Apple is also adding the Preview app to iPad, giving users a dedicated app for viewing, editing, and marking PDFs and images with touch.

“Users can access all of their PDFs and images in the Files app right from Preview, create an empty page, use Apple Pencil to draw and write on it, and use AutoFill to quickly fill out PDF forms,” Apple explains.

Background Tasks

iPadOS 26 adds the ability for the iPad to use Apple silicon to perform computationally intensive background tasks, such as exporting a video from Final Cut, while using separate apps at the same time.

“When users start a long-running process in an app, Background Tasks will show up with Live Activities, giving users complete control and a clear sense of what is running,” Apple explains. “And developers can use an updated Background Tasks API that allows users to perform long-running tasks from their apps, too”

Better Windows and Multitasking

While the iPad has supported multitasking for a few generations now, Apple is refining the multi-windows experience. The new windowing system lets users resize app windows, place them anywhere on screen (just like they would do on macOS), and open more windows at once than before. This is, along with Files, perhaps the biggest leap in making iPadOS feel more like macOS.

Windows have the same familiar close, minimize, resize, or tile as they do on desktop computers.

“Window tiling is designed for the unique capabilities of iPad, and enables users to arrange their windows with a simple flick. If a user previously resized an app, it opens back in the exact same size and position when they open it again,” Apple says.

Apple’s Exposé is also here, which allows users can quickly see all windows at once on screen, allowing a fast way to switch between windows as needed. It also works with Stage Manager, which Apple says is ideal for those who want to group windows into distinct stages. These new features also work with an external display to expand space even further.

Even more like macOS, the menu bar brings the familiar desktop computer app management interface to the iPad.

“With a new menu bar, users can access the commands available in an app with a simple swipe down from the top of the display, or by moving their cursor to the top. Users can quickly find a specific feature or related tips in an app by using search in the menu bar. Additionally, developers can now customize the menu bar in their own apps,” Apple says.

Availability

These desktop computer-like updates are coming to iPadOS 26 which is available today for testing through the Apple Developer Program and through a public beta that will launch next month. A full rollout of these features is scheduled for later this fall.

Image credits: Apple