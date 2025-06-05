7Artisans INFINTE Full-Frame Cine Primes Promise Pro Quality for Around $800

After some teasers at NAB, 7Artisans has fully revealed its new INFINTE Series cinema lenses. The full-frame series of cine primes cover focal lengths from wide-angle (16mm) to telephoto (135mm) and support interchangeable PL and EF mounts. However, with adapters, filmmakers can use the new 7Artisans INFINTE lenses on all major mirrorless platforms, including E, Z, RF, and L-mount.

With prices starting at $719, 7Artisans is very aggressively targeting independent filmmakers, short film directors, and studios who are not necessarily in a position to spend tens of thousands of dollars on lenses but demand professional-quality performance. The INFINTE lenses do not skimp on build quality in pursuit of their affordable prices, either, as each lens features a rugged, full-metal build.

7Artisans’ INFINTE Series features seven focal lengths: 16, 24, 35, 50, 85, 105, and 135mm. Apertures vary by focal length, with the 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 105mm lenses being the fastest at T2.1. The 135mm is a T2.4 prime, while the wide-angle 16mm T2.5 is the slowest of the bunch, although not by much. All lenses feature the same 90mm front diameter, ensuring easy compatibility between them all in terms of matte boxes. That, the front filter size differs slightly throughout the series. The 16mm T2.5 takes 86mm threaded filters, while the rest of the series accepts more common 82mm ones.

The lenses also vary in terms of their aperture blades. The 16mm T2.5 sports a 10-bladed aperture, while the 24mm through 105mm lenses have 11 blades, and the 135mm T2.4 has a whopping 17 aperture blades. While each lens also differs in terms of its optical designs, they all feature advanced multi-layer coatings and promise high resolution.

Each lens features 330 degrees of focus travel, 68.8 to 81.8 degrees of aperture ring throw, and industry-standard M0.8 gear pitching. Each lens also covers the same 43.5-millimeter image circle, meaning that they will cover all full-frame image sensors and, theoretically, larger ones with the aid of an expander optic. They are also well-suited to APS-C and Super35 sensors, of course.

Pricing and Availability

Although each new lens is available separately, 7Artisans is strongly pushing its new INFINTE lenses in kits of multiple lenses. The standard set includes the 35mm T2.1, 50mm T2.1, and 85mm T2.1 for $2,237. It is designed for entry-level directors, content creators, and small production crews.

The Master Set features those same three primes plus the 24mm T2.1 for $3,036. This set is constructed with ad agencies, film crews, and professional studios in mind.

For special use cases, the Extension Set, which includes the 16mm T2.5, 105mm T2.1, and 135mm T2.4 lenses, is for studio setups and special use cases. This is $2,487.

Finally, there is the full series in a complete seven-lens kit for $5,523.

All seven lenses are available in black or white. Complete purchasing details and specifications are available on 7Artisans’ website.

Image credits: 7Artisans