The Camera Store’s Founder on Film Resurgence, Camera Sales, and More | The PetaPixel Podcast

The nature of camera sales in North America is complicated, and that’s an understatement. To help better understand it, The PetaPixel Podcast team is joined by Peter Jeune, the founder and owner of Calgary’s The Camera Store — where Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake got their start.

When you’ve been in the camera industry for nearly 40 years and operated The Camera Store since the late 1990s, you see a lot. Peter Jeuene has done just that and also is the man who gave Chris and Jordan the opportunity to get on camera and become the experts you know today. Peter shares his thoughts on the state of the industry, how film’s resurgence has affected his business, how he manages to compete with U.S. retailers and camera brands on the sales front, and even shares some stories from when Chris and Jordan used to work in his store.

