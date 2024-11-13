Fuji Eterna, Final Cut Pro 11, and the Fall of Sony’s Airpeak | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast there is a lot to discuss, with Fujifilm announcing it will make a new cinema camera next year, Final Cut Pro getting its first version change in 13 years, Sony bowing out of making drones, and more!

In addition to deep-dives on this week’s huge news stories, Chris Niccolls and I are joined by Mixbook founder and CEO Andrew Laffoon who explains how the photo book business is going in 2024. Mixbook, which describes itself as more of a software company than a photo printer, has been in business since 2006 and in that time a lot has changed. Laffoon, Niccolls, and I talk about how the photo book market has changed, where it’s going, how AI affects it, and more.

