SmallRig's RC 220C RBG COB LED Is a Colorful Choice for Photo and Video

Jeremy Gray

Two studio lights on tripods, one shining blue and the other red, with neon-style text reading "Full-Spectrum Control" and colorful gradient bars in the background.

SmallRig announced the RC 220C, a new continuous LED light for photographers and videographers.

The $409 RGB COB LED is a successor of sorts to 2022’s RC 220B, which is a bi-color LED with a color range of 2700 to 6500K. The new RC 220C, on the other hand, has a color temperature range from 2500 to 10,000K. The new light has a Color Rendering Index of 97-plus and a TLCI of 98-plus, meaning that, like the RC 220B, the new RC 220C promises a high level of color accuracy and consistency. The RC 220C promises 8,160 lux of luminance at 3200K and from one meter away.

The full-color RGB light features a compact body and offers multiple power options, including an integrated V-mount battery slot or a direct power supply with an included six-meter power cable. As for its compact design, SmallRig credits this to the light’s GaN integration, which enables a “48% more compact design versus standard COB lights.”

A professional studio LED video light with a silver reflective cone, digital display, control knobs, and mounting bracket, designed for photography or videography.

A studio LED video light with a large reflector, digital display screen, control knobs, and a sturdy handle, viewed from the side against a white background.

A compact, silver and black LED studio light with a round lens, labeled "220W" and mounted on an adjustable black bracket.

The RC 220C features on-body control dials and a screen, but it can also be controlled wirelessly via the SmallGoGo app for smartphones and tablets. The app can also control and synchronize multiple lights simultaneously. The light also works with DMX-compatible accessories.

The light features a cooling fan to ensure consistent, continuous performance. However, when silence is critical, such as for certain video applications, the light has a silent mode. The light cannot reach its maximum brightness in this mode, however. When at full power, the fan remains reasonably quiet, producing just 28 decibels of sound.

A collage shows a large LED light, portraits of women in colored lighting, and text highlighting "36,000 color options" and a "2,500K–10,000K color temperature range" for full color and precise color rendition.

When compared to the RC 220B Pro, which is still in SmallRig’s lineup starting at $330, the new 220C is 1,000 lux brighter at 2700K, 570 lux brighter at 3200K, and 500 lux dimmer at 5600K. While the 220C is not brighter in every situation, it is significantly more versatile due to its expanded color temperature range. In total, the 220C can display 36,000 different colors, and it does so with a higher accuracy rating than the 220B Pro.

Comparison chart of two LED lights, 220B Pro and 220C, showing brightness at various color temperatures, CT range, color rendering index, and typical use cases, with images of both lights above the chart on a blue background.

SmallRig says the 220C is well-suited to backgrounds and color accents for studio photography, live commerce applications, and cinema shooting. The company still recommends the 220B Pro as a key light for studio photography, although there is no reason the 220C could not serve this purpose as well. The SmallRig 220C features a versatile Bowens mount, ensuring it can work alongside a diverse range of lighting modifiers and accessories.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig 220C RGB COB LED is available to purchase now for $409. While it is already shipping in most regions, U.S. customers must wait until June 16.

Image credits: SmallRig

