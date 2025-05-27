SmallRig’s RC 220C RBG COB LED Is a Colorful Choice for Photo and Video

SmallRig announced the RC 220C, a new continuous LED light for photographers and videographers.

The $409 RGB COB LED is a successor of sorts to 2022’s RC 220B, which is a bi-color LED with a color range of 2700 to 6500K. The new RC 220C, on the other hand, has a color temperature range from 2500 to 10,000K. The new light has a Color Rendering Index of 97-plus and a TLCI of 98-plus, meaning that, like the RC 220B, the new RC 220C promises a high level of color accuracy and consistency. The RC 220C promises 8,160 lux of luminance at 3200K and from one meter away.

The full-color RGB light features a compact body and offers multiple power options, including an integrated V-mount battery slot or a direct power supply with an included six-meter power cable. As for its compact design, SmallRig credits this to the light’s GaN integration, which enables a “48% more compact design versus standard COB lights.”

The RC 220C features on-body control dials and a screen, but it can also be controlled wirelessly via the SmallGoGo app for smartphones and tablets. The app can also control and synchronize multiple lights simultaneously. The light also works with DMX-compatible accessories.

The light features a cooling fan to ensure consistent, continuous performance. However, when silence is critical, such as for certain video applications, the light has a silent mode. The light cannot reach its maximum brightness in this mode, however. When at full power, the fan remains reasonably quiet, producing just 28 decibels of sound.

When compared to the RC 220B Pro, which is still in SmallRig’s lineup starting at $330, the new 220C is 1,000 lux brighter at 2700K, 570 lux brighter at 3200K, and 500 lux dimmer at 5600K. While the 220C is not brighter in every situation, it is significantly more versatile due to its expanded color temperature range. In total, the 220C can display 36,000 different colors, and it does so with a higher accuracy rating than the 220B Pro.

SmallRig says the 220C is well-suited to backgrounds and color accents for studio photography, live commerce applications, and cinema shooting. The company still recommends the 220B Pro as a key light for studio photography, although there is no reason the 220C could not serve this purpose as well. The SmallRig 220C features a versatile Bowens mount, ensuring it can work alongside a diverse range of lighting modifiers and accessories.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig 220C RGB COB LED is available to purchase now for $409. While it is already shipping in most regions, U.S. customers must wait until June 16.

Image credits: SmallRig