SmallRig’s new RC 100B light is a lightweight video light that packs a punch and can be used handheld.

At IBC 2024, SmallRig unveiled the new RC 100B chip-on-board (COB) video LED, which targets the at-home content creator, or videographer that needs to travel light with lights. The fixture is tiny enough that it should also work well in situations where shooters need to hide a kicker in the background or use it hand-held just off frame.

Following the same design language as the previous RC 60B COB, the RC 100B has a compact, cube-like body that SmallRig claims to be 20% smaller than typical 100 watt lights, with dials for intensity and color temperature. The color range runs from 2700K to 6500K, and has 12 special lighting effects. The light features a TCLI or 98+ and a CRI of 97+; making it extremely color accurate and in line with other lights in this category.

The RC 100B emits 4,610 lux at one meter, and 20,100 lux with the included 45-degree mini reflector. The front of the light includes a Bowens mount for using industry-standard modifiers like lightboxes, umbrellas, and reflectors.

A standout feature of the light is the variety of powering options available to shooters. The RC 100B has a built-in V-Mount battery plate, which pairs nicely with SmallRig’s standout VB series of V-Mount batteries. Additionally, there is an optional mounting plate for two Sony NP-F970 batteries.

The really interesting option however is USB-C power from a yet-to-be-released power handle accessory, which converts the light from a standard light to a hand-held torch for run-and-gun situations. The grip appears to be quite ergonomic, with a smooth molded handle accompanied by a 40 degree-tilting 1/4”-20 thread on the head. The grip itself has a V-Mount in the base to both power the grip’s USB-C interface and also provide a counterweight to the light mounted on top.

The RC 100B comes in two kits. The standard version is available for $195.49 and includes the light, a swivel head base for standard Arri light stands, a mini reflector, and a silicone diffuser. There is also a “mobile” version for $169.99. This variant also includes the light and the mini reflector, but instead comes with the NP-F970 battery plate attachment and a small handle.

Image credits: SmallRig