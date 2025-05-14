Chris and Jordan ‘Sell’ a Content Creator Cameras! Feat. Sarah Teng | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by content creator Sarah Teng the newest member of the PetaPixel team! Sarah is an underwater and travel photographer as well as a content creator, but she’s not necessarily up to date on the latest cameras from every manufacturer. So, Chris and Jordan try and “sell” her the top options!

The Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is a versatile all-in-one zoom lens, perfect for travel and everyday photography. With a wide 18-300mm range, it lets you capture everything from expansive landscapes to distant wildlife. Its Vibration Compensation (VC) ensures sharp images even in low light, while the VXD autofocus delivers fast and precise performance for both photos and videos. Compact and lightweight, this lens is ideal for on-the-go photographers. Available for Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X-mount, with Canon RF-mount and Nikon Z-mount versions coming soon. Whether you’re exploring new destinations or capturing everyday moments, this lens offers flexibility and quality in one compact package. Shop today and save $100 at Tamron Americas!

“Content creators” are this ideal customer that almost every camera brand is chasing — that’s why hybrid cameras have become so important to product lines. Sarah is, quite frankly, camera makers’ ideal customer so she’s actually best positioned to say if what is being offered is really that attractive.

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: