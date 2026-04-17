Resolve Takes on Lightroom! Plus, the Osmo Pocket 4 and GoPro Mission 1! | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week has been a big one, and the PetaPixel Podcast team is joined by Sarah Teng to talk DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and GoPro Mission 1 and how each is going to affect content creators.

This episode is brought to you by our friends at DxO and their newest release, PureRAW 6. If you want to learn more about how DxO’s PureRAW 6 works, you’ll find PetaPixel’s “DxO PureRAW 6: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide” hugely informative.

DxO is giving PetaPixel Podcast listeners 15% off any of their software, including PureRAW 6. Head to dxo.com and use the code “PetaPixel” to save 15% today!

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Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

Check out PetaPixel’s limited-edition merch drop with Harper Finch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: