The Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE Are Panasonic’s Most Advanced Hybrid Cameras Yet

Two black Panasonic Lumix cameras, models S1 and S1R, are shown side by side on a white background, both without lenses and displaying their image sensors.

Panasonic has announced two new hybrid photo and video full-frame L-mount cameras: the Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE. The company says the two new cameras are designed to offer “exceptional photographic and videographic capabilities.”

Both the S1 II and S1 IIE bring real-time recognition and autofocus tracking via Phase Hybrid AF, along with what Panasonic promises is improved eye and Face detection as well as AI-driven tracking for people. Panasonic also added a new “Urban Sports” recognition mode (denoted by a breakdancer icon) that is designed to better track dynamic movements like parkour, skateboarding, and breakdancing.

Both cameras promise enhanced 8-stop in-body image stabilization and a newly developed cropless E.I.S. video distortion correction, which stabilizes without cropping the angle of view. The two cameras also support 5.8K 30p and C4K 60p Apple ProRes RAW HQ/ProRes RAW internal recording to a CFexpress Type B card. On that note, the cameras both support dual recording media options on two card slots: one SD and one CFexpress Type B.

The S1 II and S1 IIE also both introduce a new Cinemascope video format (2.4:1), available in various frame rates without cropping and at up to 60p.

The new cameras have a 5.76 million-dot electronic viewfinder and a 1.84 million-dot hybrid tilting/vari-angle rear LCD. The S1II and S1IIE are both equipped with a sturdy shutter mechanism rated for up to 400,000 cycles. The sensor is protected by a carbon fiber shield when a lens is removed, should a photographer want that. The two new cameras also both support seamless integration with Lumix accessories such as the DMW-BG2 and DMW-XLR2.

Rear view of a black digital camera showing a large LCD screen, electronic viewfinder, various control buttons, dials, and textured grips. The screen is off and the camera appears to be professional or mirrorless.

A digital camera with a large lens and a flip-out LCD screen is shown from a rear side angle, highlighting its buttons, textured grip, and electronic viewfinder.

The S1 II and S1 IIE are compatible at launch with Capture One and Frame.io, as well as Lumix Lab, which is a smartphone app for simplifying the transfer, editing, and color personalization of photos and videos for seamless smartphone integration and social media sharing.

The difference between the two cameras is largely based on the sensor, which changes quite a bit about what the two cameras can do (and what their launch prices are set at). Panasonic says it anticipates the Lumix S1 IIE “will become a preferred choice for those seeking upgrades in ergonomic design and refined engineering.”

Panasonic Lumix S1 II

A black Panasonic Lumix S1R digital camera with a large lens rests on a metallic silver suitcase, viewed from above at an angle.

The S1 II uses a 24.1-megapixel partially-stacked full-frame image sensor and driven by Panasonic Lumix’s Venus engine. That partially stacked sensor might sound familiar to anyone who paid attention to Nikon’s Z6 III launch last year. As is typical, Panasonic Lumix doesn’t say if these sensors are related, but the benefits stated share a lot in common.

Top-down view of a black Panasonic camera showing control dials, buttons, and the hot shoe mount. Visible controls include ISO, white balance, mode dial, shutter button, and a red video record button.

The S1 II has much faster readout speeds and processing, which unlocks higher frame rate recording, such as 4K at 120p and 5.8K at 60p. Additionally, seemingly knowing that a conversation about the dynamic range hit the Nikon Z6 III took, Panasonic says that there is a Dynamic Range Boost mode which promises up to 15 stops in V-Log at frame rates below 30p. For more on the real-world performance of this mode, make sure to read PetaPixel‘s S1II review.

Side view of a black digital camera showing various ports including HDMI, USB, mic input, and card slots, with a textured grip and control dials visible.

Side view of a black digital camera with textured grip, showing open memory card slots labeled 1 and 2, and a button labeled "REMOTE" above the slots.

Open Gate returns but now supports additional formats beyond 6K30p — including 5.1K60p. Panasonic says an upcoming firmware update will introduce multiple frame marker displays, “providing further tools for precise and flexible framing.”

On the photo side, photographers can use that partially stacked sensor for high-speed continuous shooting at up to 70 frames per second (FPS) and also pre-burst shooting up to 1.5 seconds. It also has an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of approximately 10 FPS with a mechanical shutter.

Panasonic Lumix S1 IIE

A Panasonic Lumix S1 II E digital camera with a large lens rests on a reflective surface, with some blurred background objects including a glass container and wicker basket.

The S1 IIE doesn’t use the partially stacked sensor but rather the same 24.2 megapixel sensor found in the Lumix S5 II. That means its performance isn’t as high as the S1 II, but that also means it’s not as expensive. The S1 IIE supports 6K at up to 30p (3:2) open gate recording.

Side view of a black digital camera showing an open compartment with dual SD card slots and a textured grip handle.

A close-up side view of a black digital camera showing its textured grip and multiple input ports, including HDMI, microphone, and headphone jacks, with dials and buttons visible on the top.

Top view of a black Panasonic digital camera showing control dials, buttons, and mode selector, including on/off switch, shutter button, hot shoe, and various labeled dials for camera settings.

Panasonic promises 14+ stops of dynamic range in V-Log, and high-speed continuous shooting with bursts up to 30 FPS with the electronic shutter “SH/SH PRE” mode, and an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of approximately 10 FPS with a mechanical shutter.

Pricing and Availability

The Panasonic Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE will be available in late June. The S1 II will retail for $3,199 while the S1 IIE will retail for $2,499.

