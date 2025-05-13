DJI Mavic 4 Pro Has 360° ‘Infinity Gimbal’ and New 100MP Sensor

Jeremy Gray

A close-up of a sleek, modern quadcopter drone with four propellers, resting on a smooth reflective surface under a soft pink and purple sky.

DJI has announced the Mavic 4 Pro, its latest high-end drone built for professional aerial photography and video applications. The Mavic 4 Pro features a brand-new 100-megapixel Hasselblad image sensor, large CMOS dual telephoto cameras, and an “Infinity Gimbal” with 360 degrees of rotation.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro features an advanced Hasselblad triple camera system with 35mm equivalent focal lengths of 28mm, 70mm, and 168mm, ensuring that creators can get nearly any shot, from expansive wide-angle landscapes to detailed close-ups. While each camera features a different image sensor, all three include Dual Native ISO Fusion, ensuring that users can get good image quality in challenging situations. The Mavic 4 Pro can stack up to five RAW frames to improve overall image quality.

A person in a tan parka and goggles operates a flying drone with a remote control in a snowy landscape with mountains in the background.

The main 28mm camera features the largest sensor of the trio. It uses a new 100-megapixel Hasselblad Micro Four Thirds image sensor. The 100MP claim comes with a slight caveat, as it is a quad Bayer sensor, like what is found in many smartphones, and therefore not the same as a 100-megapixel medium-format Hasselblad image sensor. Nonetheless, the new sensor promises improved resolution and image quality over its predecessor. The accompanying lens has a versatile f/2 to f/11 aperture range, and its five-bladed aperture diaphragm delivers sharp 10-ray starbursts.

A sleek, black drone with four propellers is hovering in midair against a dark background, illuminated from behind, highlighting its front-facing camera and streamlined design.

The 70mm medium telephoto camera has a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 sensor and f/2.8 aperture. This also promises improved image quality thanks to a new image processing engine.

Rounding out the trifecta is the 50-megapixel Type 1/1.5 long telephoto camera. The 168mm f/2.8 equivalent lens works alongside an improved gimbal algorithm to enhance stabilization and image quality when performing long-range aerial photography.

A gray quadcopter drone with a camera flies outdoors against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains and a blue sky with clouds.

Many creators use DJI Mavic drones for video recording, not just aerial still photography. All three Mavic 4 Pro cameras support 4Kp60 HDR recording, while the 28mm main camera and its larger image sensor takes things further, offering 6Kp60 HDR recording. DJI claims that the main camera has a dynamic range of up to 16 stops, while the 70mm and 168mm cameras deliver 14 and 13 stops, respectively.

The 28mm and 70mm cameras also record 4Kp120 video, while the 168mm telephoto camera tops out at 4Kp100. All three cameras record 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG color profiles.

A large drone hovers over a snowy landscape at sunset, casting a shadow near a person standing on the snow with mountains visible in the background.

One of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro’s most significant new features is its 360° Infinity Gimbal. Never before seen on a DJI drone, the innovative gimbal delivers a full 360 degrees of rotation and 70-degree upward shots. Beyond allowing users to capture dynamic video with “Dutch angles” or more effectively keep the horizon level during sweeping turns and dives, the new gimbal also supports easy vertical video recording and portrait orientation photography.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro should also be easier to safely fly thanks to its six high-performance, low-light fisheye sensors and dual processors. The drone has omnidirectional obstacle avoidance in low light at speeds up to 18 meters per second. It also features real-time vision positioning and map construction tech, allowing it to memorize flight paths and return home without GPS.

A person in winter clothing operates a drone using a remote control with a screen displaying a snowy landscape, mountains in the background, and another person standing on the snow.

Many use drones like the Mavic 4 Pro to follow and track subjects. The Mavic 4 Pro features ActiveTrack 360°, which promises improved low-light performance and the ability to keep a moving subject in focus even when partially obscured. The drone can detect vehicles from up to 200 meters away, too, making it a compelling choice for automotive cinematography.

The Mavic 4 Pro combines improved aerodynamics and a larger 95Wh battery to keep the drone in the air longer. The drone promises flight times up to 51 minutes, top speeds of 90 kilometers per hour (about 56 miles per hour), and a range of 41 kilometers (25.4 miles). Thanks to DJI O4+ transmission, which uses proprietary algorithms, the drone can transmit 10-bit HDR imagery from up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away.

Alongside the Mavic 4 Pro drone, DJI announced the DJI RC Pro 2 remote controller. The pro-grade remote features a bright 7-inch Mini-LED screen, which can rotate for vertical video, and an HDMI port. The collapsible remote has four hours of battery life and 128GB of built-in storage for recording high-quality video and audio (when used with the DJI Mic).

A folded black drone, two battery packs, and a remote controller with a large screen displaying a snowy landscape are placed on an icy surface with blue ice in the background.

Concerning storage, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro standard version comes with a 64GB internal storage module, while the Mavic 4 Pro in the Creator Combo bumps storage up to 512GB. The Creator Combo version also supports ALL-I 4:2:2 encoded video recording.

“When we launched the previous model this was the first drone with a triple camera combination allowing content creators to switch between shot composition with just one tap,” says Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “The Mavic 4 Pro’s innovative 360° rotation Infinity Gimbal goes one step further and offers even more shooting options.  We’re really looking forward to seeing how people experiment with their shots and the cinematic possibilities that this opens up.”  

Sample Images

Aerial view of snow-covered mountain peaks at sunrise or sunset, with a full moon visible in the clear sky above the rugged, icy landscape.
28mm
Snow-covered mountain peaks under a clear sky at dusk, with the full moon rising above the horizon and soft pink clouds illuminated by the setting sun.
70mm
Snow-covered mountain peaks under a pale blue sky at dawn or dusk, with a full moon rising above the horizon and soft pink-tinged clouds drifting across the scene.
168mm
Aerial view of a large ice and snow festival with intricate ice sculptures, a Ferris wheel, and surrounding buildings at dawn; a river and city skyline appear in the distance under a clear sky.
28mm
A large Ferris wheel decorated with a snowflake stands in a winter theme park, surrounded by ice and snow sculptures at dusk. A wide river and a bridge are visible in the background under a clear sky.
70mm
A large Ferris wheel with snowflake-shaped spokes stands in the foreground at sunset, with a suspension bridge and a river visible in the background. Snow covers the ground and soft pink light bathes the scene.
168mm
A mountain range at sunrise, with the tallest peak bathed in golden light, surrounded by rugged brown slopes and patches of snow under a sky with pink clouds.
28mm
Snow-capped mountain peaks under a vibrant pink and orange sunset sky, with rugged brown slopes in the foreground and scattered clouds above.
70mm
Snow-capped mountain peak under a dramatic sky with pink and orange clouds at sunset, with rugged, rocky slopes in the foreground.
168mm
A river with flowing water and rocks in the foreground, with snow-capped mountains glowing orange from the setting sun in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
28mm (ND filter)
A dramatic mountain peak rises sharply above a sea of clouds at sunset, its rugged slopes partially covered in snow and bathed in warm golden light.
28mm
Snow-capped mountain peaks are reflected in a calm, clear lake under a blue sky, with sunlight casting warm highlights on the rugged slopes and faint ice along the water’s edge.
28mm
Snow-capped mountain peaks rise above a sea of clouds at sunrise, with warm golden light illuminating the sharp ridges and casting dramatic shadows over the landscape.
28mm
Aerial view of a large illuminated bridge crossing a river at night, with a glowing circular highway interchange in the foreground and city buildings in the background.
28mm
Aerial view of a river delta with winding channels of blue and yellow water cutting through white and gray sand, creating abstract, painterly patterns.
28mm
Aerial view of a winding river or stream with striking orange water flowing through a landscape of gray and white sand or sediment, creating an abstract, textured pattern.
28mm
Sharp, jagged ice formations rise against a clear blue sky, with sunlight shining behind the tallest peak. Snow covers parts of the ice, creating a dramatic and cold mountain landscape.
28mm
Night view of a brightly lit suspension bridge spanning across water, with illuminated city buildings in the background and dark hills on the horizon.
28mm
A futuristic building with smooth, curved lines and a glass dome sits in a snowy landscape at dusk, with city lights and a skyline visible in the background.
28mm
A black SUV with headlights on drives across a barren, rocky landscape at dusk, with snow-capped mountains rising majestically in the background under a clear sky.
28mm
A panoramic view of snow-covered mountain peaks rising above clouds, with clear blue sky and a layer of mist partially covering the lower slopes.
70mm
A dramatic view of snow-covered mountain peaks rising above a layer of clouds at sunset, with soft golden light illuminating the rugged slopes and ridges.
70mm
Snow-covered mountain peaks bathed in soft, golden light at sunrise or sunset, with rugged ridges and distant mountains fading into the hazy background.
70mm
A suspension bridge illuminated by streetlights stretches across water at night, with a city skyline and buildings visible in the background under a dark sky.
70mm
A city skyline at sunset with tall modern skyscrapers and a river winding through the buildings, all bathed in a warm golden light.
70mm
A car drives along a winding road through a vast snowy landscape, with distant snow-covered mountains and a blue sky in the background.
70mm
Aerial view of a dog sled team pulling a person across a frozen lake with large cracked ice sheets and intricate white fracture lines.
168mm
A person in an orange jacket stands alone on a vast snowy plain, facing a distant range of tall, snow-covered mountains under a blue sky.
168mm
Snow-covered mountain peak silhouetted against an orange and yellow sunrise sky, with layers of distant mountain ranges visible on the horizon.
168mm
A large Ferris wheel in the foreground with a city skyline in the background at sunrise or sunset, with mist and sunlight creating a warm, golden atmosphere.
168mm
Two wild asses walk across a barren plain with brown hills in the background and a snow-covered mountain under a clear blue sky.
168mm
A young antelope stands on dry, rocky ground near a shimmering body of water, with snow-capped mountains and a clear blue sky in the background.
168mm

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is available to order now in all the usual markets except the United States. The standard version is available in Canada, the UK, and Europe for $2,049, £1,879, and €2,099, respectively.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo is $2,799 CAD, £2,459, and €2,699.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro 512GB Creator Combo, which includes the new RC Pro 2 controller, is $3,459 CAD, £3,209, and €3,539.

There is no word yet on when the DJI Mavic 4 Pro will be available in the United States, although a new 90-day tariff reduction on China may give aerial photographers hope that it will arrive sooner rather than later.

Image credits: DJI

