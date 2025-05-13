Panasonic’s New 24-60mm f/2.8 Swaps Focal Range for Compactness

Jaron Schneider

A black Lumix camera lens with purple and green reflections on the glass, shown against a plain white background. The lens has textured focus and zoom rings and labeled focal length markings.

Panasonic has announced the Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8, a new large-aperture “standard zoom” for the L-mount system that sacrifices 10mm on the long end compared to the expected 24-70mm standard zoom but is more compact as a result.

The 24-60mm f/2.8 is meant to be a compact and mobile lens. The unique lens is small and light, which Panasonic says makes it ideal for “dynamic landscape and architectural photography, at the 24mm wide-angle perspective, as well as for capturing beautifully bokeh-rich portraits at 60mm focal length.” The lens weighs 544 grams and has a total length of about 99.9mm.

The optic incorporates what Panasonic calls a recently developed Dual Phase Linear Motor and advanced optical encoder, resulting in what the company characterizes as high-speed, high-precision AF performance. The lens has a focus button on the barrel, and for the first time in an S series lens, the Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 supports control ring assignment which enables quick access to key settings such as aperture control and exposure compensation through the use of the focus ring as a customizable control ring.

A close-up view of a black camera lens with a 24-60mm focal length range, visible markings, textured focus ring, and a multi-coated front glass element.

Panasonic touts the optic for its video production capabilities, including what it calls an advanced optical design and an optimized internal barrel structure that effectively suppresses focus breathing.

A black Panasonic Lumix S1R digital mirrorless camera with a large 24-105mm lens attached, viewed from the front-left angle.

“In high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control ensures smooth F-stop transitions, preventing abrupt exposure changes. With its wide starting angle at 24mm and broad feature set, it is also an excellent choice for video, offering phenomenal versatility in a single lens,” Panasonic says.

If 60mm isn’t long enough, Panasonic’s Hybrid Zoom allows it to reach 187mm. Hybrid Zoom combines optical zoom and crop zoom, allowing photographers to extend the telephoto range using only the zoom ring without changing the focal length at the wide end.

Top view of a black digital mirrorless camera with a zoom lens attached, showing various control dials, buttons, and the on/off switch. The lens markings indicate a 24-60mm focal length.

The lens features a construction of 14 elements arranged in 12 groups, including three aspherical lenses, one UED lens, and two extra-low dispersion optics. It has a rather standard aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a nine-bladed diaphragm and has a 77mm front filter diameter.

The Panasonic Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 will be available starting in late June for $899.99.

Image credits: Panasonic

