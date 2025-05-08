Nikon is Driving a Custom, Bright Yellow Land Cruiser Across the US

Nikon is driving a bright yellow, custom Land Cruiser (license plate number Z50II) across the United States, stopping in multiple cities as part of a mobile pop-up event designed to get its cameras in the hands of more creators.

Emblazoned with the company’s logo, the SUV will be joined by a team of Nikon Experts, Nikon mirrorless cameras, and a Mobile Kiosk as it traverses the US, making stops in various cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and Chicago — the latter is where it will start the cross-country journey.

“We want to get our latest mirrorless camera models into people’s hands, letting them experience first-hand how Nikon can empower their creative potential,” Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Planning, at Nikon Inc., says.

Starting in Chicago on Sunday May 18, the big yellow Land Cruiser will be stopping in major cities across the country to bring the company’s cameras directly to end users.

“Nikon’s team of experts will be traveling across the country to provide creators of all kinds with the opportunity to touch and try Nikon’s newest gear. Each stop will offer a different and distinct experience brimming with local flavor and personality,” Nikon says.

“Official Nikon Creators, Ambassadors, local artists, and influencers will join the tour to host can’t-miss meet-ups, stylized workshops, and photo walks focusing on different styles of photography. From captivating portraits to street photography or glorious landscapes and nature, there will be something for everyone. As a bonus, attendees will leave the event with all their captured photo and video content either on an SD card, their smart device, or phone to keep and share.”

Nikon says that in addition to the Mobile Tour, its Mobile Kiosk will make appearances in four “key locations” over the next year, with a focus on guided photo walks, local photo guides, and product trials. The Tour will culminate with a 10-day Creator Experience Hub event that will be open to the public, which will be announced later this year (end of summer, early fall).

As mentioned, the tour will start in Chicago and go from May 18 through May 24. It will feature a photo walk with Nikon Ambassador Audrey Woulard and Creator Lauren Ashley Grenda. From there, the Nikonmobile will head west, aiming for Los Angeles (September 2025), San Diego (September 2025), Phoenix (November 2025), and Houston (December 2025). Nikon is only naming a few cities at this time but is leaving the door open for more possible stops, promising a more detailed schedule to come at a later date. All information on the tour, including registration, can be found on Nikon’s website.