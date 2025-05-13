The DJI Mavic 4 Pro Won’t Be Sold in the US at Launch

DJI today announced the Mavic 4 Pro, a major update to the extremely popular series of pro-level drones which saw the 3 Pro launched in 2023. The Mavic series remains one of the best options for traveling professional photographers and filmmakers, but DJI’s latest won’t be available in the United States — at least not at launch.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump started a trade war with every country on Earth but set his sights particularly hard on China. While he initially proposed sweeping tariffs of varying amounts, he eventually settled on a blanket 10% tariff that will remain in place until at least June. However, the one glaring exception to that 10% tariff was China, which was hit with a mammoth 145% tariff. While earlier this week that was dropped to 30% for 90 days while negotiations continued, the months-long high tariff wasn’t without consequences.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is not available to purchase in the United States at launch and DJI did not give a timeline for when that might change. It is available in Canada, the UK, and Europe, however for $2,049, £1,879, and €2,099, respectively.

“The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the U.S. upon its global launch on May 13. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the U.S. market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution,” a DJI spokesperson tells PetaPixel.

While the drone should theoretically work in the United States if it were to be flown there, purchasing the drone overseas and bringing it back to the US would still result in a tariff at customs, since the Trump administration lowered the value of products that could be brought into the US tariff-free. A new US customs rule, initiated on April 5, requires formal entry processing on all items worth more than $800, bringing the limit down significantly from the previous $2,500. Since the value of the Mavic 4 Pro is more than $800, not declaring it at the border if it were purchased overseas would be considered smuggling.

Earlier this month, DJI explained that the low availability and higher pricing for the Osmo Pocket 3 was “due to local market conditions and industry environment, including trade-related policies.” The Mavic 4 Pro appears to be yet another victim of the situation.

Image credits: DJI