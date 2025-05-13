The Panasonic S1R II is Getting 8.1K Open Gate and ARRI LogC3

Panasonic announced an upcoming firmware update for the S1R II, updates to the workflow-supporting applications Lumix Flow and Lumix Lab, and updates for S Series lenses.

Panasonic Lumix S1R II Firmware Update

The Panasonic Lumix S1R II will be updated to support 8.1K and 7.2K (3:2) Open Gate recording as well as the ability to send RAW data to an external recorder via HDMI. Additionally, Panasonic will offer ARRI LogC3, which will be available by using DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (to be sold separately at a price to be determined), which enables the colors to match ARRI’s digital cinema cameras. The camera will also be updated to support HEIF recording in 4:2:0 10-bit format.

The S1R II will also get the Urban Sports autofocus recognition tool that was introduced with the S1 II and S1 IIE, and the frame aspect ratio options will be expanded from 10 to 17, enabling simultaneous display of up to three frames.

Another feature coming to the S1R II that is inherited from the S1 II series is the ability to directly transfer from a CFexpress Type B or SD memory card to an external SSD. The camera will also support recording proxy files to the internal memory card during HDMI RAW video data output, timecode synchronization via Bluetooth, connectivity with UVC/UAC devices, and Bluetooth connectivity with DJI’s gimbals. Panasonic will also add HLG View Assist to enable gradation and exposure checks on the camera’s monitor or viewfinder, in addition to external monitors that do not support HLG.

The S1R II will also allow the focus ring on lenses to be used as a control ring, enabling the assignment of key functions. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode, and the AF frame color can be chosen from 10 colors for better usability.

Lumix S Series Lenses (S-X50 Version 2.0, S-R24105 Version 2.0, S-R2060 Version 2.0)

As noted in the S1R II update and the new Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8, it is possible to use the focus ring as a control ring. Now, the Lumix 50mm f1/4, the 24-105mm f/4, and the 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 can be updated to support this capability. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode.

Lumix Flow Version 1.1 and Lumix Lab Version 1.5

Lumix Flow has been upated to be compatible with the new S1 II and S1 II E (with support for the S1R II expected later in 2025), more shooting assist features are avaialble, and Panasnoic added a mirroring monitor function to wirelessly transfer live view from the external monitor (USB) to another device.

Lumix Lab has been updated to be compatible with the new S1 II and S1 II E, and it is now possible to edit HEIF images that have been captured with a Lumix camera.

Pricing and Availability

While the update for the S1R II (and the paid ARRI LogC3) is yet to be determined, the lens firmware updates and both app updates will be available on May 14.

“In line with LUMIX’s ongoing commitment to supporting creators, the latest firmware update for S1R II is scheduled to be available for download free of charge in 2025,” Panasonic says. “In the meantime, the LUMIX Flow and LUMIX Lab applications, along with the lens firmware update, will be available on May 14.