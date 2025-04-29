The DJI Phantom is Dead

Jeremy Gray

A white quadcopter drone with four propellers and a camera mounted underneath, shown against a dark background. The drone has a sleek, modern design with sturdy landing legs.

The DJI Phantom will soon live up to its name and become a ghost. DJI announced it will end support for the Phantom 4 Pro and Phantom 4 Advanced models on June 1, 2025.

As reported by DroneDJ, DJI updated its service and support page, showing that the Phantom 4 Pro and Phantom 4 Advanced, which were last actively manufactured prior to April and May 2018, respectively, will no longer be officially supported or serviced at the start of June. This follows the same cessation of service and support for the original Phantom 4 and the Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian Edition, which DJI stopped supporting in July 2023.

It is worth noting that while DJI’s support page says the Phantom 4 Pro was effectively discontinued in 2018, the company did bring it back in early 2020 after sourcing new parts that had been in short supply. Despite this restock, the Phantom family has been in disarray for years.

A table lists DJI drone models with their production and service suspension times. Rows are colored alternately white and light green. Dates range from 2017 to 2025. Columns are: Product Name, Production Suspension, Service Suspension.
While official DJI support for the Phantom 4 Pro and Phantom 4 Advanced is ending on June 1, 2025, users can continue to fly their drones.

Once a significant force for DJI and in the broader drone market, the Phantom brand has fallen by the wayside as DJI continues focusing on existing series like the Mavic, Avata, and Inspire and releases relatively newer series like the Air, Flip, and Neo.

DJI thanked users for their long-time support of the Phantom drones while encouraging users to consider upgrading to DJI’s newer and better drones. Those who remain happy with their Phantom 4 drones can use them for as long as the drone remains operational. However, they will not be able to get official support, repairs, or maintenance for their drones through DJI.

While DJI has not specifically said that the Phantom series is finished, the writing — in big, bold font — is on the wall. The last model, the Phantom 4 Advanced, launched in April 2017, and there is no evidence for a Phantom 5. If that remains the case, and the DJI Phantom is kaput, the series had an incredible run. It was an extremely influential drone that amateur and professional creators used to capture incredible aerial photos and create dynamic videos from the skies. Goodnight, Phantom.

