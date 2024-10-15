The DJI Air 3S is a Dual-Camera Drone With a Bigger Sensor and 10-Bit Video

DJI announced the $1,099 Air 3S drone which features a dual-camera system, improved 10-bit video across two cameras, a bigger Type-1 sensor on the main camera, and better low-light performance paired with new “nightscape” obstacle sensing to make after-dark photography more approachable.

The Air 3S combines two cameras into one drone: a primary 50-megapixel Type 1 CMOS sensor with a 24mm lens that supports 4K 60p HDR and 4K 120p standard video along with a 10-bit D-Log M color mode with a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 70mm medium telephoto camera that brings 3x telephoto zoom capabilities and packs the same video specs and color modes as the primary camera.

Besides the bigger sensor on the main camera, DJI is pointing to the improved image and ISO quality of the system. The camera’s ability to capture 10-bit video with H.265 encoding that it claims delivers more refined color performance and more latitude in post production. The ISO maximum has also been raised to 12,800 in standard video modes and photo modes and in D-Log M and HLG color modes, the maximum ISO is raised to 3,200 to better allow the drone to perform in low-light conditions.

DJI says the image quality performance of the Air 3S is better than the Mavic 3 Pro.

“Compared with the previous-generation DJI Air 3, DJI Air 3S employs a more advanced video encoding compression algorithm that reduces video file sizes by over 30% without compromising image quality, saving valuable storage space for creators,” DJI adds.

On the topic of low-light flights, DJI’s Air 3S is the company’s first drone to have foward-facing LiDAR while also featuring downward infrared time-of-flight (TOF) sensors and six vision sensors (two at the front, rear, and bottom) so that it is capable of omnidirectional obstacle sensing even at night. DJI says the Air 3S can automatically identify and move around obstacles during its flight and return paths even in low light so that it’s easier to rely on the drone’s ability to return to its takeoff location even after dark.

“The Air 3S is designed to be the perfect easy to use all-rounder drone. Powered by real-time vision positioning and map construction technologies, the DJI Air 3S memorizes flight paths when adequate lighting is available. This ensures a safe return when taking off from locations without a satellite signal,” DJI says.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the Air 3S drone that showcase the low-light capability and overall higher quality of the new larger sensor.

The Air 3S has a panorama mode which works with both the main and tele cameras and stitches together multiple images with a manually selected subject or area. DJI Says thee wide-angle camera offers a broader field of view which improves efficiency when creating panoramic photos, while the medium tele camera is able to reduce distortion thanks to the tighter field of view.

As has been the case with DJI’s most recent drones, the Air 3S also has ActiveTrack 360 which keeps any subject in frame and based on the surrounding flight environment, the drone analyzes the flight path and automatically plans for the best position. The Air 3S also adds a new Subject Focusing feature, which DJI says keeps the subject in sharp focus even during manual flights or when that subject veers off-center.

The Air 3S features up to 45 minutes of flight time and, thanks to 10-bit O4 video transmission technology, delivers 10-bit video transmission at 1080 at 60p over distances of up to 20 kilometers. While it supports a memory card, the Air 3S has 42GB of built-in storage and files can be senet from the drone to a smartphone even when it is powered off (files can also be transferred via USB to a computer when the drone is powered off).

The DJI Air 3S is available to order from store.dji.com — with shipping starting today — while availability through dealers and retailers will be announced at a later date; that’s a major shift with how DJI has typically handled sales.

The DJI Air 3S (DJI RC-N3) retails for $1,099 and connects with a smartphone for control and monitoring. The DJI Air 3S Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N3) retails for $,1399 and includes the DJI RC-N3 remote controller, an ND filter set, two additional batteries, a battery charging hub, and a shoulder bag. The most expensive Air 3S Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) retails for $1,599 and includes the DJI RC 2 remote controller with a 5.5-inch 1080p 700-nit high-bright screen, an ND filter set, two additional batteries, a battery charging hub, and a shoulder bag.

Image credits: DJI