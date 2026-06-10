Luna Ultra: Insta360 Finally Reveals Full Details of the Leica-Branded Gimbal Camera

After trickling out information slowly since it initially revealed the camera back in February, Insta360 has finally pulled the curtain fully off the Leica-branded gimbal camera it calls the Luna Ultra.

The announcement adds to what was already known: this is a dual-lens camera with three-axis gimbal stabilization, a Type 1 sensor capable of 8K image capture, Leica lenses, and a detachable OLED touchscreen controller to go alongside the promise of advanced AI-powered tracking. The camera is slated to be available today, June 10, for $769.99 — a price that was actually revealed by B&H Photo yesterday.

The fact it was possible to buy and pick up the Luna Ultra from retailers like B&H Photo in New York yesterday is likely what prompted Insta360 to move up its release window, because PetaPixel was originally told — and was given confirmation of just four hours before the embargo changed to today — that the camera wasn’t being announced until next week.

“Luna Ultra marks Insta360’s arrival in the gimbal camera space, backed by the full strength of our imaging expertise. We believe this category is ready for a new standard, defined by smarter technology, stronger performance, and a more intuitive user experience. Luna reflects our vision for the future of gimbal imaging, built to help people capture what matters with greater ease, confidence, and authenticity,” Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder of Insta360, says.

Like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P, the Insta360 Luna Ultra features a dual camera system on top of its three-axis gimbal. Insta360 says its system features a Leica Summicron lens paired with Type 1 8K sensor as well as a secondary telephoto lens system with a Type 1/1.3 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. While you can digitally zoom up to 12x, the Luna Ultra promises up to 6x lossless optical zoom.

Video can be captured at up to 8Kp30 in Dolby Vision, with support for 10-bit I-Log (Insta360’s log profile) along with the promise of 14-stops of dynamic range. Photography-wise, the Luna Ultra can capture 37 megapixel “UltraPhotos” and 200 megapixel “Scenic Panorama” photos.

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“A three-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement,” Insta360 says. “Deep Track 5.0 enables precise subject tracking, with features including Auto Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, Group Tracking, and Smart Framing to help keep subjects in frame and in focus.”

Insta360 says that the Luna Ultra is meant to deliver high-quality color thanks to its incorporation of Leica color profiles, including Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and Leica Chrome. It also has range of what the company calls “cinematic filters” and is powerful enough to also support professional color workflows, including ACES (Academy Color Encoding System).

The Luna Ultra also features built-in timecode, the ability to share color settings between devices via QR code, a built-in wind guard to make onboard audio capture (without a lav mic) more usable, and support for magnetic filters and lenses, including a wide angle lens that expands the field of view to 108 degrees.

For those who are using the Luna Ultra as a single operator, Insta360 says the aforementioned removable OLED screen allows users to command the Luna Ultra remotely while also maintaining the display to check framing. It is also offering an optional POV Head Tracker accessory for hands-free capture.

It also features a 1550mAh battery for up to four hours of use, with fast charging to 80% in approximately 23 minutes. Built-in storage provides 47GB of usable space, with support for up to 1TB via microSD.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Luna Ultra is available in Cosmic Black or Stellar White starting June 10 via the Insta360 Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and select retailers worldwide, with availability specifically in Germany to follow at a later date. It costs $769.99.