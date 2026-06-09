You Can Buy the Luna Ultra Camera Insta360 Only Sorta Unveiled

Jeremy Gray

A handheld Insta360 camera with a dual-lens system on top, featuring a touchscreen display showing a woman outdoors, and various control buttons on the handle. The background is plain white.

As content creators wait to learn more about the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P, its biggest competitor, the Insta360 Luna Ultra, is likewise keeping key facts close to the vest.

Insta360 has revealed that the device and its single-lens sibling, Luna, are co-engineered with Leica, like with Insta360’s Ace Pro 2 action camera. Just over a year ago, Insta360 and Leica jointly announced that the two companies were extending their imaging partnership and promised new products were in the works. There’s no question the Luna and Luna Ultra were deep into development by that time. Insta360 says the Leica collaboration for Luna includes the lens, or lenses, in the case of the Luna Ultra.

Insta360 has shared additional key specifications and features of its Luna Ultra gimbal camera, including compatibility with an ACES workflow, 10-bit I-Log recording, Dolby Vision HDR, Leica-engineered color profiles, and additional cinematic profiles.

The Luna Ultra features a detachable screen that serves as a wireless monitor, camera controller, and audio capture device. The device will come in black and white colorways.

Interestingly, Insta360 has only detailed the Luna Ultra’s main camera, noting that it features a 3x optical zoom Leica lens with five zoom steps, telephoto macro capabilities, and up to 12x zoom via digital cropping. The f/1.8 lens works alongside a Type 1 image sensor, although PetaPixel is not at liberty to say more about the image sensor, including its precise size and resolution.

B&H Photo and Video is not beholden to similar constraints, however. B&H has more information PetaPixel wasn’t sanctioned to mention, but that doesn’t mean we can’t link to it. The popular retailer is currently selling the Insta360 Luna Ultra and says it is in stock. Content creator Ben Seligson walked into B&H a short while ago and bought one. It may seem silly not to write the price here, but PetaPixel remains bound to a non disclosure agreement. Insta360 itself has not publicly shared most of this information, including pricing and availability, so it remains embargoed. B&H has full specifications on its listing.

Buy the Insta360 Luna Ultra new on B&HBuy the Insta360 Luna Ultra used on KEH.com

It is hard to precisely explain the desultory Insta360 Luna launch, starting from its very first appearance behind frosted glass at NAB 2026 while influencers had the device in hand. It has been weird. PetaPixel believes it could be directly related to what DJI is up to with its Osmo Pocket 4P. The companies are playing chicken with their content-creator cameras, and it’s making them both much harder to predict than usual. It’s also making life harder for reviewers like Philip Bloom.

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Whether it wanted to or not, it appears that Insta360 blinked first, as expected. The B&H listing has seemingly been active for days, and Insta360 has remained silent.

Image credits: Insta360

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