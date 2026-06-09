7Artisans Is Only Making 500 Copies of its New Seagull 35mm Lens

7Artisans has partnered with the historic Seagull brand to introduce the limited-edition Seagull × 7Artisans M 35mm f/1.7, a new full-frame manual-focus lens designed for Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras.

Combining classic rangefinder styling with a compact optical design, the lens aims to celebrate Seagull’s photographic heritage while offering a modern option for Leica M shooters.

As part of the limited production run of just 500 lenses worldwide, each Seagull × 7Artisans 35mm f/1.7 includes a unique commemorative badge and an individually assigned serial number. 7Artisans says that these details will help distinguish each lens while emphasizing the collectible nature of the collaboration between the two brands.

A Collaboration Rooted in Chinese Photography History

While 7Artisans has become known for producing affordable manual-focus lenses for mirrorless and rangefinder systems, the Seagull name carries decades of photographic history in China.

Originally established as the Shanghai Camera Factory, Seagull became one of China’s most recognizable camera manufacturers during the second half of the twentieth century. The company produced a wide range of cameras over the years, including twin-lens reflex models, rangefinder cameras, and SLR systems. Many of those cameras have since become collectible pieces among photography enthusiasts.

“Seagull Camera is one of China’s most iconic homegrown camera brands. Originally launched under the name ‘Shanghai,’ the brand officially adopted the name ‘Seagull’ in 1968 as its products entered international export markets. Manufactured by the former Shanghai Camera Factory, Seagull produced a series of legendary cameras that became milestones in the history of Chinese photography — including the 58-I in the 1950s, the classic Seagull 4 twin-lens reflex series in the 1960s, the Dongfeng and Hongqi cameras of the 1970s, and the hugely popular Seagull DF SLR cameras of the 1980s,” 7Artisans says.

Although Seagull ended production of complete camera systems in 2004 after manufacturing more than 20 million cameras, the brand later returned with digital imaging products and has continued developing optical and imaging technologies. The new 35mm f/1.7 represents Seagull’s first large-aperture manual-focus lens introduced since the brand’s revival.

“Now, Seagull returns once again with its first large-aperture manual-focus lens since the brand’s revival – a new chapter in the legacy of Chinese optical craftsmanship,” 7Artisans says.

Classic 35mm Perspective with a Fast Aperture

The Seagull × 7Artisans 35mm f/1.7 is designed around a classic focal length long favored by street, documentary, and travel photographers.

On full-frame Leica M cameras, the 35mm focal length provides a wide yet natural perspective that balances environmental context with subject emphasis. Combined with the bright f/1.7 maximum aperture, the lens is capable of creating a shallow depth of field and smooth background separation while remaining usable in low-light shooting situations.

According to 7Artisans, the lens uses a 10-blade diaphragm designed to produce smooth, rounded out-of-focus highlights and more pleasing bokeh characteristics.

Built Specifically for Rangefinder Photography

Unlike many modern mirrorless lenses, the Seagull × 7Artisans 35mm f/1.7 is designed specifically for Leica M rangefinder cameras and supports rangefinder-coupled focusing.

The lens features a traditional focusing mechanism that works with the rangefinder patch inside compatible Leica M cameras, allowing photographers to focus using the classic split-image method that has defined rangefinder photography for generations.

A crescent-shaped focusing tab is integrated into the lens barrel, enabling quick single-finger focusing adjustments while maintaining a compact profile. This style of focusing control remains popular among street photographers who value speed and tactile operation.

Compact Metal Construction

One of the most notable aspects of the lens is its size and weight. Weighing just 5.1 ounces (145 grams), the lens remains exceptionally compact for a full-frame 35mm f/1.7 design.

The all-metal construction features an anodized finish intended to improve durability and scratch resistance while maintaining a premium feel. The lens also includes a dedicated round metal lens hood with a matte-threaded interior designed to help reduce flare and stray reflections.

A clicked aperture ring allows photographers to select apertures from f/1.7 through f/16, while the compact dimensions help maintain the discreet handling characteristics often associated with Leica M systems.

The lens incorporates an optical formula consisting of eight elements arranged in six groups. The design provides a 64-degree angle of view and supports focusing distances from 2.3 feet (0.7 meters) to infinity.

Additional specifications include a 40.5mm filter thread, a 10-blade aperture diaphragm, and compatibility with full-frame image sensors.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Seagull × 7Artisans M 35mm f/1.7 for Leica M-mount cameras is available now in a silver finish for $369.

Only 500 units will be produced worldwide, making it one of the more limited releases in the company’s lineup and a potential collectible for both Leica enthusiasts and fans of Seagull’s photographic history.

Image credits: Seagull, 7Artisans