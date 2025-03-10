The Elinchrom LED 100 C Is the Company’s First-Ever Continuous Light

Elinchrom announced its first-ever continuous lighting solution: the LED 100C. Described as just the first product in a “new chapter” for the company, the new light is meant to combine professional-grade performance and compact portability.

The new 0.91 kilogram (2.01 pounds) LED 100 C is a bi-color continuous light that has a maximum power output of 100 watts in CCT (correlated color temperature) mode and 50 watts in RGB color mode. When operated fully off the battery (which is a built-in 72Wh lithium-ion), Elinchrom quotes the LED 100 C to run for 40 minutes at 100% power. The light does require a fan to keep the internals cool, but this can be disabled for a “silent mode” but only at lower power levels: with the fan off, power is limited to 20% in CCT and 50% in RGB.

Elinchrom says the battery charges from empty to 805 in an hour and will reach a full charge in 85 minutes (when using the 100W USB-C wall charger).

When in CCT mode, the Elinchrom LED 100 C has an adjustable color temperature range between 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin. In RGB mode, the company says the LED has fully adjustable 360-degree color in one-degree increments at 100% and 10-degree increments at less than 70% power. It also has 15 built-in special effects including what it calls Lightning, Fireworks, Candle, and Paparazzi.

“The launch of the LED 100 C is an exciting new adventure for Elinchrom. For decades, we have been at the forefront of flash innovation, and now, we are embracing continuous lighting to support the evolving needs of today’s creatives. This is just the beginning of a new chapter, and we can’t wait to see how photographers and content creators integrate the LED 100 C into their workflows” Simon Whittle, CEO of Elinchrom, says.

Elinchrom promises flicker-free operation, a long-lasting built-in battery, easy controls (either on-board or via an app), and compatibility with a range of lighting modifiers either natively via Elinchorm OCF or via an OCF, Bowens, or EL-Profoto adapter.

Additionally, the company says that it is developing a “new ecosystem of accessories” including an OCF Bowens Adapter, OCF Hyper Reflector, and other accessories to allow the LED light to work with existing Elinchrom ONE or THREE modifiers.

The Elinchrom LED 100 C is available to pre-order in a single and dual light kit for $600 and $1,000 respectively on B&H, although Elinchrom says it intends to price them lower: at $500 for the single light kit and $850 for the dual-light kit.

Image credits: Elinchrom