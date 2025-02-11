Leica Hits the Slopes With Striking Black and Blue Sofort 2 ‘Burton Edition’

A person snowboards on a snowy slope wearing a light jacket and dark pants, holding a camera. Next to this, a close-up of a Leica Sofort 2 camera with a black and blue tiger stripe design is displayed.

Unlikely collaborators Leica Camera AG and Burton Snowboards teamed up for a striking blue and black Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition instant camera.

Leica has been on a brand partnership tear lately. Unlike Leica-themed teddy bears, wooden puzzles, and field jackets, the latest team-up results in a new Leica camera. Or, rather, an old camera with a new style.

“For over a century, Leica Camera AG has been developing cameras that have repeatedly revolutionized the world of photography. These cameras are built on decades of expertise, but above all, they are driven by a passion for bringing ideas to life. It is this same passion that Leica shares with Burton Snowboards,” Leica explains.

A blue instant camera with a black strap placed on a wooden surface is surrounded by eight printed photos. The photos feature various outdoor winter scenes and people dressed in winter clothing.

A compact camera with a blue tiger stripe design hangs by its straps. The background features a rustic wood wall with a faded circular design at the top. The camera’s lens and some control buttons are visible.

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards in Vermont nearly 50 years ago. Until he died in 2019 at 65, Burton was known to capture life’s best moments using a Leica camera.

“To honor this visionary, Leica has teamed up with Burton Snowboards to create a special edition: the Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition.”

Person wearing ski goggles and a blue and white patterned jacket holds a camera up to their face, against a wooden background.

A blue and white patterned hoodie with the logo "Burton" lies on a flat surface. On top are an instant camera with a strap, a small black bag, and two instant photos partially visible.

The unique version of the instant camera is inspired by the Burton-exclusive “Jake Blue” design. Beyond standing out with its black and blue tiger stripe pattern, the camera also features Burton’s logo on the top cover and comes with a Burton-branded camera bag.

The Leica Sofort 2 instant camera was unveiled in early October 2023, more than seven years after the original Sofort hit store shelves. The hybrid instant camera shoots 4.8-megapixel digital photos on a small Type 1/5 CMOS sensor. The camera has a 2.4mm f/2 lens, which works out to a 28mm equivalent wide-angle prime thanks to the huge crop factor.

A compact camera with a blue and black striped pattern and a black lens cap. The body features a prominent red button and the Leica logo. The word "Burton" and a mountain icon are visible on the front.

A modern instant camera with a photo in progress emerging from the top. The screen displays a black and white image of snow-covered trees. Buttons labeled Menu, Back, Play, and FN are visible on the front.

Users can edit these photos using the camera’s three-inch display, add different film effects, and then print them to Fujifilm Instax Mini film. The camera also works alongside Leica’s Fotos app, so they can also print images on the Sofort 2 captured by other cameras, including their smartphone or another Leica.

In PetaPixel‘s review of the standard Leica Sofort 2, Lisa Marie Segarra wrote, “The Leica Sofort 2 is a delightful instant camera to use, and anyone who enjoys the specific medium should consider the digital hybrid,” lauding the camera for its build quality, shooting capabilities, and hybrid charm.

Three people in winter clothing pose together on a snowy slope, smiling and waving, while another person takes their photo. Snow-covered trees are visible in the background.

A person in a blue jacket holds a camera, focusing on a live view screen that displays a snowball fight scene. Several people are playing in the snowy background, captured through the camera's viewfinder.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition is available now for $599, a $200 surcharge over the standard Leica Sofort 2, which comes in black, white, and red colorways. However, the Burton Edition includes a bag, which the standard Sofort 2 does not.

Image credits: Leica

