Leica and Shackleton Collab for Photographer’s Field Jacket

A person in a winter coat and gray beanie is holding a Leica camera up to their face, focusing on taking a photo. The background is snowy, providing a cold and wintry atmosphere.

As Leica celebrates the 100th anniversary of the legendary Leica I 35mm camera, the company has been busy doing many collaborations. The latest is not for teddy bears or jewelry, but instead for a very nice, albeit pricey, Shackleton field jacket.

Developed in collaboration with Leica Camera and photographer Levison Wood, the Shackleton Frank Hurley Field Jacket is a waterproof hardshell field jacket designed for diverse use cases. As a field jacket, it has a utility aesthetic and is designed to withstand adverse conditions.

A person wearing winter gear and a backpack walks through deep snow in a snowy forest. Snow-covered trees and distant mountain peaks are visible under a clear blue sky.

Built with photographers in mind, the Frank Hurley Field Jacket has a few distinct features. Besides affording a wide range of motion, it also includes an insulated battery pocket to keep batteries warm and effective, large cargo pockets with double folds for added security and protection, and a branded lens cloth attached to a retracting lanyard that has its own dedicated compartment.

Three-panel image showing a dark field jacket. Left: person holding a camera in a jacket pocket. Middle: interior of the jacket with a label. Right: person stowing a memory card in a small chest pocket.

The jacket includes extensive waterproofing, including all seams, and features Aquaguard zippers to keep pockets dry. A pack-away hood extends far enough out to keep the wearer’s head dry and a camera dry when held up to the eye. The jacket includes reinforced abrasion-proof panels at the elbows, seat, and shoulders to accommodate backpacks and harnesses.

Three views of a black hooded jacket: on the left, a close-up showing pockets and branding; in the center, a person wearing the jacket from the side; on the right, the person shown from the back. The jacket features a logo on the sleeve.

The Frank Hurley Field Jacket is Leica Camera and Shackleton’s second collaboration. The companies worked together in 2019 for the Frank Hurley Photographer’s Parka, a robust down jacket designed for extreme winter conditions.

A person stands next to a large camera on a tripod, photographing a ship covered in ice. The surrounding landscape is snowy and icy, with a pale green sky overhead, creating an atmosphere of extreme cold.
Frank Hurley photographing beneath the ill-fated ‘Endurance.’ This image is a Paget color plate, a pioneering color photo technique Hurley extensively used. | Public domain.

Both jackets’ namesake, Frank Hurley, knew much about extreme conditions. The Australian adventurer and photographer (1885-1962) documented many remarkable events, including Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ‘Endurance’ expedition to Antarctica. Launched in 1912, the expedition turned disastrous when the ship sank in November 1915, although all crew members, including Hurley, survived and were rescued months later in 1916.

A dedicated photographer, Hurley took an extremely dangerous dip in the freezing Antarctic waters to rescue his pictures before the damaged Endurance ship dipped beneath the surface. Shackleton said the rescued plates were too heavy to put onto their lifeboat, so Hurley filtered through his 600 plates, smashing over 400 into oblivion. Fortunately, he was able to salvage about 150 of them.

A ship with tall masts is surrounded by large, jagged ice formations under a clear sky, creating a stark and dramatic scene in a frozen landscape.
‘Endurance’ among ice pinnacles, February 1915. | Photo by Frank Hurley, public domain.

Besides this harrowing adventure, Hurley was well known for his pioneering use of color photography techniques, World War One photography, which included novel composite images (Hurley argued that the scale of the war could not be captured in a single frame), and World War Two documentary work. He was also an accomplished filmmaker.

Pricing and Availability

As for the Shackleton x Leica Frank Hurley Field Jacket that honors the late adventure photographer, it is available to purchase now for $950 directly from Shackleton. It comes in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes and is only available in black. The new field jacket is not much more expensive than the photographer’s jacket that Leica made alongside Aether Apparel last October. That $795 jacket sold out hours after its debut.

Image credits: Leica x Shackleton

