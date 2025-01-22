Leica Launches Teddy Bears, Wooden Camera Puzzle, and More to Celebrate 100 Years

Leica is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its groundbreaking Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera ever, with some surprising new products, including teddy bears, writing utensils, cuff links, wooden puzzles, pins, bags, key rings, and more.

The legendary German photo company is marking the Leica I’s centenary by teaming up with prestigious brands that, like Leica, emphasize craftsmanship and quality. Alongside celebrations and events, Leica says its new curated series of collector’s items is “designed and manufactured in collaboration with selected companies steeped in tradition.”

Among the most surprising inclusions in the collection is also the cutest, a pair of Steiff for Leica Collector’s Bears. “Elsie” and “Ernst,” named after essential members of the Leitz family dynasty, Elsie Kühn-Leitz and Ernst Leitz II, the handmade teddy bears are stylish and adorned with a Leica I around their necks. These are limited to 500 units each and are priced at around $625. They are available now.

Arriving in February, a third bear, Cuddle, is designed for all ages and won’t be limited to a specific number of units. Cuddle and his striped Leica t-shirt and camera will be sold for $130.

The next collaboration is with Graf von Faber-Castell, a German fine writing and stationery brand. Founded in 1898, the company has a rich history and is respected for its fancy pencils and pens. The Perfect Pencil, which includes a built-in pencil sharpener and eraser, features the Leica logo and an engraving of an iconic Ernst Leitz II quote: “Ich entscheide hiermit: Es wird riskiert,” which translates to “I hereby decide: We will take the risk.” The Perfect Pencil is limited to 500 units and will arrive at retailers next month for 490 euros, or about $510.

The matching Perfect Pen is a ballpoint pen featuring a monochrome design. It ships in a high-quality wooden case and is limited to 375 units. It will also arrive next month, albeit at a slightly lower $406 price point.

Faber-Castell is also making a Crafting set, which includes Leica M-Camera paper cut-out sheets and color pencils. This will arrive next month for about $42.

Leica fans can also purchase a 3D puzzle version of the Leica I camera. Available now, the puzzle comprises 98 pieces and will set collectors back just over $60.

No stranger to fine metals, Leica is also releasing a stylish Leica logo pin ($8), a 925 sterling silver key ring ($156), a silver bracelet with pendant ($94), and sterling silver cuff links with a Leica design ($260).

There are also 100th-anniversary items designed specifically for Leica photographers. Leica is launching an $83 chromed soft-release button for Leica M, Leica Q3 series, and Leica D-Lux 8 cameras in May. There will also be a 100th-anniversary hot shoe cover for Leica M-series cameras. This will be priced at around $52.

Complete details on the Leica 100th anniversary collection are available on Leica’s website.

Image credits: Leica