Leica Launches Teddy Bears, Wooden Camera Puzzle, and More to Celebrate 100 Years

Two teddy bears dressed as photographers stand beside a vintage camera model. One bear wears a black suit and the other wears a black beret and white shirt. Each holds a miniature camera around their neck. The camera model is wooden with detailed features.

Leica is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its groundbreaking Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera ever, with some surprising new products, including teddy bears, writing utensils, cuff links, wooden puzzles, pins, bags, key rings, and more.

The legendary German photo company is marking the Leica I’s centenary by teaming up with prestigious brands that, like Leica, emphasize craftsmanship and quality. Alongside celebrations and events, Leica says its new curated series of collector’s items is “designed and manufactured in collaboration with selected companies steeped in tradition.”

Graphic design features the number 100, with stylized buildings and radiating lines forming the zeros. Neutral tones of white, brown, gray, and beige are used throughout the design.

Among the most surprising inclusions in the collection is also the cutest, a pair of Steiff for Leica Collector’s Bears. “Elsie” and “Ernst,” named after essential members of the Leitz family dynasty, Elsie Kühn-Leitz and Ernst Leitz II, the handmade teddy bears are stylish and adorned with a Leica I around their necks. These are limited to 500 units each and are priced at around $625. They are available now.

A teddy bear wearing a black beret and skirt, white shirt with a red bow tie, and a camera around its neck. The bear has a Steiff tag on its ear and a red Leica badge on the skirt.
Steiff for Leica’s ‘Elsie’ teddy bear
A plush teddy bear dressed in a black suit and bow tie, with a small black camera hanging around its neck. The bear's ear has a Steiff tag attached.
Steiff for Leica’s ‘Ernst’ teddy bear

Arriving in February, a third bear, Cuddle, is designed for all ages and won’t be limited to a specific number of units. Cuddle and his striped Leica t-shirt and camera will be sold for $130.

A plush teddy bear wearing a red and white striped shirt with a "Leica" logo. The bear is holding a soft toy camera. Its left ear has a small yellow tag with a red logo.
‘Cuddle’ the teddy bear

The next collaboration is with Graf von Faber-Castell, a German fine writing and stationery brand. Founded in 1898, the company has a rich history and is respected for its fancy pencils and pens. The Perfect Pencil, which includes a built-in pencil sharpener and eraser, features the Leica logo and an engraving of an iconic Ernst Leitz II quote: “Ich entscheide hiermit: Es wird riskiert,” which translates to “I hereby decide: We will take the risk.” The Perfect Pencil is limited to 500 units and will arrive at retailers next month for 490 euros, or about $510.

A sleek black pen with a textured grip, featuring a slender design and a clip on the cap, is positioned diagonally against a white background.
The Graf von Faber-Castell for Leica Perfect Pencil

The matching Perfect Pen is a ballpoint pen featuring a monochrome design. It ships in a high-quality wooden case and is limited to 375 units. It will also arrive next month, albeit at a slightly lower $406 price point.

A black pen placed in a sleek, black, rectangular case with a soft interior. The lid is open, displaying the pen, and has a quote in German written inside. The case has a minimalist and elegant design.
The Leica Perfect Pen ships in a wooden case.

Faber-Castell is also making a Crafting set, which includes Leica M-Camera paper cut-out sheets and color pencils. This will arrive next month for about $42.

Leica fans can also purchase a 3D puzzle version of the Leica I camera. Available now, the puzzle comprises 98 pieces and will set collectors back just over $60.

Wooden model of a vintage camera with detailed engravings, featuring various dials and a lens labeled "Leitz Elmar." The camera is simple and artisanal, displaying intricate craftsmanship.
The Leica I 3D puzzles features 98 wooden pieces

No stranger to fine metals, Leica is also releasing a stylish Leica logo pin ($8), a 925 sterling silver key ring ($156), a silver bracelet with pendant ($94), and sterling silver cuff links with a Leica design ($260).

Modern Leica-branded accessories arranged on a minimalist concrete surface, including a flashlight, keychain, cufflinks, bracelet, and lens cap. Each item features the "Leica" logo, with some bearing a special "100" design.

Silver Leica magnifying lens cap with a glass center, designed for camera lenses. The cap features the Leica logo engraved on the metal surface.
Leica retro magnifier with 10x magnification
Silver cufflinks with textured edges. One displays the "Leica" logo, and the other shows the number "100" in a sleek, modern font.
Fancy Leica 100th anniversary cuff links made of 925 sterling silver

There are also 100th-anniversary items designed specifically for Leica photographers. Leica is launching an $83 chromed soft-release button for Leica M, Leica Q3 series, and Leica D-Lux 8 cameras in May. There will also be a 100th-anniversary hot shoe cover for Leica M-series cameras. This will be priced at around $52.

Top view of a Leica M11 camera, featuring a black body with a lens attached. The camera displays various dials and branding that reads "Leica Camera Wetzlar Germany.
The Leica soft release button and hot shoe cover are both featured in this product photo of a Leica M11

Complete details on the Leica 100th anniversary collection are available on Leica’s website.

Image credits: Leica

