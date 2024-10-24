Leica is celebrating 70 years of the Leica M with the release of a limited edition film camera — the Leica M Edition 70.

Leica today announced the 70th anniversary of the Leica M camera system, a camera line adored by artists and photojournalists alike. Originally launched in 1954 with the Leica M3, the M series quickly established itself as a street photographer’s dream with its unique rangefinder design and no-frills mechanical construction. To mark this anniversary, Leica did a very Leica thing and announced a super-premium collector’s edition camera, the Leica M Edition 70.

Leica calls the M Edition 70 a “unique collector’s item,” and rightfully so. Only 250 copies of the camera will be produced and each will come individually numbered. The body design is based on the classic M3 with elements of the Leica M-A, but features a platinum-plated metallic outer shell — a nod to a 70th anniversary being referred to a “platinum” jubilee. A quick look at the camera body evokes a feeling of timelessness.

“The combination of timeless design and tried-and-tested craftsmanship, and luxurious platinum coating makes the edition set a coveted item for discerning photographers and collectors,” Leica says.

The M Edition 70 comes equipped with a special platinum edition of the Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH, which many would argue is one of the best 50mm lenses on the market. This combination again speaks to the Leica M’s history as a street photography and photojournalistic workhorse.

A fully analog film camera, the Leica M Edition 70 doesn’t have a screen on the back (obviously) and instead simply just an ISO selector dial. It also comes equipped with a Leicavit M fast winder for ease of use in fast moving situations. It’s the simplicity of the design that Leica is celebrating here as well. Rounding out the kit is a collector’s edition platinum film canister loaded with a roll of monochrome film.

A camera as unique as the Leica M Edition 70 is not without a unique price tag. The retail price of the collector’s set goes for a whopping $22,995. It will be available for purchase in 2025 at select Leica stores.

Image credits: Photographs by Leica.