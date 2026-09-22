Meta’s Stock Price Surges as Muse AI Tops App Store Charts

Meta has seen its stock price surge this week thanks to its new agentic AI app Muse hitting the top of Apple’s App Store charts.

Muse is an autonomous AI assistant that can perform tasks like booking flights, sending emails, and surfing the open web. There’s also an AI image generator of the same name that provoked controversy when it was first released.

The Muse AI personal agent app has been available in the U.S. for two weeks now and now sits at the top of the download charts. Muse has surpassed the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude by Anthropic.

CNBC reports that as of this week, Muse has been downloaded 2.5 million times since it was released. Meta’s pitch to users is that Muse is like a virtual assistant that can perform menial tasks.

“I think up to this point most of the agentic use cases have not really been for normal people,” Stacy Rasgon, a Bernstein analyst, tells CNBC. “Now you’ve got Meta’s Muse and other agents out there that are starting to maybe get more potential for more broad-based adoption.”

The excitement has seen Meta’s stock price rise more than 11% yesterday (Monday). Wells Fargo has raised the company’s stock price target from $640 to $796.

For Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it means his personal wealth has increased to $25 billion. According to Forbes, he is the sixth richest man in the world, behind Sergey Brin of Google.

Meta Expected to Release Smart Glasses Without a Camera

Meta is reportedly preparing a new pair of smart glasses that removes the camera, as the company faces growing scrutiny over its existing camera-equipped models.

The new glasses, internally known as Luna, could be unveiled at Meta Connect on September 23 and 24, with shipments potentially beginning in October. The glasses are expected to be offered in two designs: Clubmaster and Burbank.

Rather than using a camera, Luna reportedly features six built-in microphones, allowing users to interact with Meta AI and the company’s Muse AI agent. The glasses will also include speakers positioned to direct audio toward the wearer’s ears. A button on the side will provide quick access to Meta AI.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.