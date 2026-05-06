Can’t Buy a DJI Pocket 4? Let Me Introduce You to the Xtra Muse 2

Earlier this month, DJI announced the Osmo Pocket 4 with one glaring omission: it wouldn’t have distribution in the United States. DJI is, effectively, banned from importing any products into the U.S., but that doesn’t mean U.S.-based creators can’t get it. They just can’t get it from DJI.

Enter the Xtra Muse 2, a handheld gimbal camera that looks suspiciously like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, with the notable exception that it will be available in the United States. In fact, that appears to be the main marketing point from Xtra. It’s giving away a Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro (which, while obscured in shared images, looks an awful lot like the rumored dual-lens DJI Osmo Pocket 4P), and winners are specifically restricted to the United States, in stark contrast to DJI being excluded from the region.

If the name Xtra sounds familiar, PetaPixel covered the brand last year when it was revealed that its action cameras and gimbal cameras weren’t just DJI look-alikes, but more likely clones specifically sold under a new business to bypass U.S. regulations.

“The Verge had security consultant Jon Sawyer look at the Xtra Muse’s accompanying app, and sure enough, there were ‘countless places’ where DJI’s original code was replicated with just the name “DJI” changed. However, there remained a whopping 7,552 references to DJI’s LightCut app, and a singular reference to DJI’s e-bike drive system,” PetaPixel reported last October.

But Xtra isn’t just acting as a tariff workaround anymore (at least not since the tariffs were ruled unconstitutional earlier this year) but as a way to avoid DJI’s outright ban in the United States. All foreign-made drones were banned by the Federal Communications Commission for import last year, which mainly affects DJI, since it is the dominant drone manufacturer in the world. DJI sued (and the FCC is now soliciting public feedback to that decision), but even if that decision were to be reversed, it wouldn’t fix all of DJI’s issues with the U.S. government.

In late 2024, DJI was put on a list to undergo an audit of its products and security in order to remain able to legally operate in the U.S. That audit never happened, despite DJI pleading with the relevant agencies to start the audit multiple times throughout 2025.

That’s why the Osmo Pocket 4 isn’t coming to the U.S. — at least not under that name. If Xtra’s marketing is to be believed, it will be available here, just without the DJI name associated with it. At the time of publication, only the original Xtra Muse was available, and Xtra has not provided an expected timeline for its Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro to be purchasable.

With it banned but Insta360 seemingly free to continue to sell in the U.S., it’s easy to see why DJI is trying anything it can to continue to have some presence in the country, especially with the Luna on the horizon.

PetaPixel can’t say for sure if these products are truly identical and isn’t saying they are a one-for-one replacement either. As always, let the buyer beware.

The last time Xtra came up, DJI declined to comment on the business. PetaPixel has reached out for comment again, this time specific to the similarities between the Muse 2 and Pocket 4, but expects a similar response. This story will be updated should DJI provide a comment.

Image credits: Xtra