Meta Removes AI Image Generation Feature That Used Public Instagram Posts Following User Backlash

Meta has removed a controversial AI feature after criticism over its default settings, which automatically opted public Instagram accounts into allowing their posts to be used as references for AI-generated images. Users were required to manually disable the feature if they did not want their public photos used in this way.

Earlier this week, Meta expanded the capabilities of its Meta AI image generation tools by allowing users to create new AI-generated images based on public Instagram posts. Users could invoke the feature by mentioning a public Instagram account when generating an image, enabling Meta AI to use that account’s publicly shared photos as visual inspiration.

The feature immediately sparked concern because it was enabled by default for public Instagram accounts. Users who did not want their content used in this way were required to proactively opt out through their account settings.

Critics argued that many Instagram users were unaware the feature existed or that their publicly shared images could be referenced by Meta AI without their explicit permission. Creators also raised concerns that the system made it easier for others to imitate the look and style of their work.

The criticism extended beyond photographers and artists. Organizations including SAG-AFTRA also voiced concerns about the feature, urging members to disable the setting that allowed their public Instagram content to be referenced for AI image generation. The union, which has been a leading advocate for stronger protections around AI and digital likeness rights, argued that creators should not have to opt out of having their images used and instead called for consent-first approaches to AI tools.

Meta Reverses Course

Following the backlash, Meta confirmed it has removed the feature.

According to a statement shared by Dylan Byers, Founding Partner and Senior Correspondent at Puck, Meta said:

“Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference. Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be used in this experience. We’ve heard feedback that people found this confusing, so we’ve removed this feature while we take time to listen to feedback and evaluate the approach.”

The company did not indicate whether it plans to reintroduce the feature in a different form or if additional user controls will be added in the future.

Another Flashpoint in the AI Copyright Debate

The short-lived feature highlights the ongoing tension between AI companies seeking new ways to generate images and creators concerned about how their work is used.

While Meta emphasized that the feature only referenced publicly available Instagram posts and included an opt-out mechanism, many users argued that requiring creators to disable the feature themselves placed too much burden on those whose work was being used.

The backlash comes as AI image generation continues to raise broader questions surrounding consent, copyright, attribution, and how publicly shared creative work should be treated when used to train or guide artificial intelligence systems.

Meta has not announced whether it intends to replace the feature with an alternative system or timeline for any future rollout.

Image creditsMeta