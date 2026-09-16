Meta Might Be About to Release Smart Glasses Without a Camera

Meta is reportedly preparing a new pair of smart glasses that removes the camera, as the company faces growing scrutiny over its existing camera-equipped models.

According to The Information, the new glasses, internally known as Luna, could be unveiled at Meta Connect on September 23 and 24, with shipments potentially beginning in October. The glasses are expected to be offered in two designs: Clubmaster and Burbank.

Rather than using a camera, Luna reportedly features six built-in microphones, allowing users to interact with Meta AI and the company’s Muse AI agent. The glasses will also include speakers positioned to direct audio toward the wearer’s ears. A button on the side will provide quick access to Meta AI.

The removal of the camera could also allow Meta to use slimmer temple arms, giving Luna a design that is closer to conventional eyewear. That would distinguish the new glasses from Meta’s existing smart glasses.

Meta’s current camera-equipped glasses have become increasingly unpopular because of their association with bad actors who film people without consent and later try and embarass them on the internet. The backlash has prompted bans across venues in the U.K. and clubs in New York City.

The current glasses include an LED intended to indicate when the camera is recording. Meta has introduced software updates designed to prevent users from bypassing that indicator. One recent update basically bricks the glasses if the recording LED has been removed or damaged.

Those measures have not eliminated concerns about the broader privacy implications of camera-equipped wearables. Removing the camera from Luna could address some of those concerns, but the microphones could be considered a different type of intrusion.

Similar to the new Apple Watch Series 12, the glasses would still be capable of capturing audio while looking much like ordinary eyewear, potentially raising questions about when users are recording or interacting with Meta’s AI.

The Information also reports that Meta plans to showcase another set of glasses at Connect, internally codenamed Phoenix. Unlike Luna, Phoenix is reportedly designed around augmented reality and could display virtual workspaces or movie screens. Those glasses are expected to arrive in 2027 and follow Meta’s earlier demonstrations of AR eyewear.

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