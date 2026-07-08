Meta’s New AI Image Generator Can Make Pictures From Anyone’s Public Instagram Page

Meta’s Superintelligence Labs division has launched its first image model, which is rolling out across Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Meta AI app.

Called Muse Image, it allows users to not only create pictures from a text prompt, but it can also use photos from the user’s profile or anyone else’s profile — so long as it’s public. It can also be used to edit photos.

“Muse Image acts as the creative partner that knows your world, making it easy to turn your ideas into high-quality visuals that you can download and share anywhere, including directly to your feed, story, or chat,” Meta says in a blog post.

Below are a few of the AI examples and templates that Meta has provided on launch, with the prompts they were created from. The company says that there will be 30 new AI-powered effects available in Instagram Stories.

Users can @-mention specific Instagram accounts to create AI images of them together; Meta gives an example of an AI birthday image. If the user who is being tagged doesn’t want to have their likeness in an AI image, Meta says it is possible to turn off by navigating to “Sharing and reuse” in the Instagram menu. From there, users can toggle “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta” on or off.

Muse Image is entirely free for “everyday creation,” but heavy users may need to buy a Meta AI subscription. It is rolling out in the U.S. now, with more countries to follow soon. Muse Video is in development.