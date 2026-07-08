Meta’s New AI Image Generator Can Make Pictures From Anyone’s Public Instagram Page

Matt Growcoot
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A woman in a colorful geometric suit stands by abstract shapes. Beside her, a vintage photo shows two people with a motorcycle on a scenic coastal road labeled “Big Sur – Aug ‘83.”.
Some of the AI-generated examples from Meta’s Muse Image model, including a Big Sur road trip from 1983 that never happened.

Meta’s Superintelligence Labs division has launched its first image model, which is rolling out across Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Meta AI app.

Called Muse Image, it allows users to not only create pictures from a text prompt, but it can also use photos from the user’s profile or anyone else’s profile — so long as it’s public. It can also be used to edit photos.

“Muse Image acts as the creative partner that knows your world, making it easy to turn your ideas into high-quality visuals that you can download and share anywhere, including directly to your feed, story, or chat,” Meta says in a blog post.

Below are a few of the AI examples and templates that Meta has provided on launch, with the prompts they were created from. The company says that there will be 30 new AI-powered effects available in Instagram Stories.

Young man with tousled dark hair and light stubble wears a hoodie and looks thoughtfully into the distance outdoors, with blurred greenery in the background and soft sunlight on his face.
Reimagine this photo as a perfect editorial film photograph. Same scene but elevate everything: cinematic lighting, rich color grade, ideal framing and composition, refined pose and expression. Shoot it like a 35mm magazine portrait with intention.
A claymation figure with curly hair, glasses, and a beard smiles in a hallway with an exit sign, doors, and various papers and bottles on the walls.
Transform the subject from the input image into appealing claymation character, keep likeness. Handmade plasticine style, simplified, matte clay with thumbprints, big expressive eyes, rounded features, warm studio light, pastel backdrop.
A small tan dog wearing red glasses and a red knitted sweater sits in front of a solid red background.
Reimagine me as a dog. Pick the breed that matches my face shape, expression, hair, and overall vibe. Same setting but I’m a dog now. Photorealistic, natural lighting, reimagine my outfit as a dog outfit. Body shape should be matching the dog breed.
An elderly woman and a young girl roll out pasta dough together in a cozy, sunlit kitchen surrounded by fresh ingredients and a pasta machine.
A candid photo of a grandmother teaching her granddaughter how to make pasta in a warm, sunlit kitchen.
A construction site at sunset with a man in a hard hat and vest holding blueprints. Architectural models, plans, and tools are on a table. Cranes and unfinished buildings rise in the background. Text reads: THE ARCHITECT.
Use my photo and my interests/specialties based on my connected Meta accounts. Create an iconic poster featuring me in a wide shot composite, in the story of my life/career, random genre.
A woman demonstrates potting a succulent on a vintage TV screen. Text reads: "Botany for Everyone - Growing & Care - Potting Succulents." Gardening tools and books are beside the TV.
Put me on a vintage TV from a bygone era, on a show appropriate for the time, doing something related to my interests/job based on my connected Meta accounts. Style the TV and surroundings appropriately and degrade the image quality to match the era. Aspect ratio of TV should be 4:3.
A woman paraglides over turquoise water and green islands, smiling at the camera. She wears a helmet, goggles, and harness, with braided hair adorned with beads. Bright, colorful parachute visible above.
Use my photo to place me paragliding over a stunning exotic landscape. Make it a med-high angled action-camera close-up selfie from mid-chest up, with my face, goggles on, and shoulders filling most of the frame. Show the parachute canopy at the top, wide-angle lens distortion, harness straps visible across my chest, and me wearing a paragliding helmet and goggles, full flight suit, and a ‘wow’ expression as I look out across the landscape.

Users can @-mention specific Instagram accounts to create AI images of them together; Meta gives an example of an AI birthday image. If the user who is being tagged doesn’t want to have their likeness in an AI image, Meta says it is possible to turn off by navigating to “Sharing and reuse” in the Instagram menu. From there, users can toggle “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta” on or off.

Muse Image is entirely free for “everyday creation,” but heavy users may need to buy a Meta AI subscription. It is rolling out in the U.S. now, with more countries to follow soon. Muse Video is in development.

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