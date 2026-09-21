Brevitē’s New Apparel for Creators Has Hidden Mic Pockets and Lens Cloths

Brevitē is no stranger to Kickstarter campaigns, but the company best known for its camera backpacks is certainly a stranger to its newest foray: Clothing. Brevitē has launched a new Kickstarter for what the company calls “Creator Apparel.”

As reported by DPReview, Brevitē’s new Creator Apparel lineup comprises a hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt, and hat, all designed for those who create content on the go, with special features therein.

All three items share one particular creator-friendly feature in common: an area to put a microphone. For the hoodie and shirt, this is an interior pocket near the neck that keeps a mic out of sight. On the hat, there’s a magnetic microphone mounting area on the brim.

The hoodie also includes what Brevitē describes as a “hidden stash pocket” for a small camera, think a gimbal pocket camera or point-and-shoot. The hooded sweatshirt has a “padded neckline” to make camera straps feel more comfortable.

Both the t-shirt and sweatshirt have a stowable, detachable microfiber lens cloth to clean lenses, filters, and screens in a jiffy. PetaPixel has seen a similar feature a few times before, including in Haukland’s feature-packed jackets.

As DPReview notes, the hat doesn’t include the cloth, but it does have a concealed interior pocket where users can keep an extra SD card. Nifty.

Ultimately, the success or failure of Brevitē’s Creator Apparel line will depend much more on the general comfort and quality of the clothing than the creator-friendly features. A hidden mic pocket or lens cloth is not by itself a huge deal, but it could be a nice quality-of-life feature to go alongside good-quality clothes.

Brevitē’s backpacks have long proven to be built from good materials and comfortable to wear over long periods, so hopefully that same attention to detail and smart design has carried over to the company’s new clothes.

The prices are certainly reasonable in the mid- to high-tier clothing space. Early Kickstarter backers can get the hat for $35, the t-shirt for $42, or the hooded sweatshirt for $62. Those are reasonably competitive with fashion-forward, mainstream clothes these days. Backers can also score all three items for $139.

When the Kickstarter campaign ends, retail prices will be around 30% higher, which will put the Creator Apparel line at the higher end of the typical marketplace.

The hooded sweatshirt will be available in black, cream, green, navy, pink, and tan. The t-shirt comes in just black and white. The hat is only available in black. Brevitē says that if its campaign is funded by the deadline on October 14, it expects shipping to begin that same month. As of writing, the campaign has about $6,200 in backing from 54 people, leaving it a bit short of its $10,000 target with 23 days remaining.

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Image creditsBrevitē