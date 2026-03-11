Brevitē’s New Backpack Lets Photographers Fly Under the Radar

Brevitē has announced the Jumper Max, a new camera backpack designed to deliver professional-level gear protection while maintaining the minimalist look of an everyday bag. The Brooklyn-based brand says the Jumper Max is its most advanced bag yet, created for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators who want high-capacity camera storage without the typical appearance of a traditional camera bag.

Launching first on Kickstarter, the Jumper Max continues Brevitē’s long-standing philosophy that camera bags should not immediately reveal the expensive equipment they carry. The company says the design intentionally avoids the tactical straps, heavy branding, and overtly technical styling that often characterize professional camera bags, instead opting for a clean silhouette that blends into everyday environments.

A Design That Prioritizes Discretion

Brevitē has built its reputation around camera bags that look more like lifestyle backpacks than professional gear carriers. With the Jumper Max, the company is doubling down on that concept by pairing a minimalist exterior with a fully featured internal camera system.

“The best anti-theft feature is looking like you have nothing worth stealing,” said Brandon Kim, co-founder of Brevitē.

The exterior of the bag is intentionally understated, with no prominent branding or visual cues that the bag may contain camera equipment. According to the company, the approach is intended to make the bag less conspicuous in crowded urban environments, airports, or travel destinations where photographers may prefer to keep their gear low-profile.

Built for Professional Gear and Long Days

While the exterior focuses on simplicity, the Jumper Max’s interior is designed for professional camera kits. The backpack features a full-body clamshell opening that provides access to gear through a weatherproof panel, making it easier for photographers to see and reach all of their equipment at once.

Inside the bag is a padded 16-inch laptop compartment along with expandable organizer pockets intended for accessories and smaller gear. The system is designed to adapt to different workflows through optional add-ons such as packing cubes, cable kits, and removable inserts.

Durability and long-term comfort were also key priorities during development. The Jumper Max is constructed from premium 960-denier fabric, which Brevitē says is approximately 20 percent stronger than materials used in previous generations of its bags. The design also incorporates thicker shoulder straps, a sternum strap, and an optional hip belt intended to distribute weight more effectively during extended use.

A redesigned back panel integrates airflow channels to improve ventilation while carrying heavy gear. Additional features include coated zippers, a weather-resistant front pocket, two tripod attachment points, a locking passport pocket, and a hidden security pocket for valuables.

Pricing and Availability

The Jumper Max is launching through a Kickstarter campaign, where “super” early bird backers can secure the Jumper Max for $225, while the planned retail price is $300. Brevitē is also offering a range of optional accessories designed to expand the bag’s functionality, including packing cube sets, removable top inserts, cable kits, hip belts, rain covers, and battery and memory card cases.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.



Image credits: Brevitē