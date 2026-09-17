The 31 Out-of-this-World Winners of Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Photographer Ali Alobaidly won this year’s Royal Observatory Greenwich ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 competition. Alobaidly’s incredibly detailed, ethereal photo of the predator-like Shark Nebula earned the photographer a £10,000 prize, equivalent to nearly $13,400.

Ali Alobaidly Is This Year’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Alobaidly’s winning photo, The Quiet Predator, is a beautiful look at the Shark Nebula. The Shark Nebula (LDN 1235) is nearly 650 light-years away in the constellation Cepheus. It is a dark nebula comprised of dense, starlight-blocking dust, which creates its striking shark-like shape.

“Sometimes a photograph comes alive through its flawless presentation, pin-sharp details and dynamic contrast of light and dark,” says Steve Marsh, Art Editor at BBC Sky at Night Magazine and competition judge.

“This is such an image. The Shark Nebula is already a striking object, but when it is resolved to the point where even detail-rich distant galaxies can be seen through it, you know you’re looking at something very special,” Marsh continues.

Alobaidly, whose winning photo also took the top spot in the contest’s “Stars and Nebulae” category, feels very honored to win such a prestigious astrophotography competition.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor. I am in awe of the extraordinary work of my fellow photographers, each deserving of this recognition,” Alobaidly says.

“The juxtaposition of an oceanic predator prowling the skies above the Kuwaiti desert is something I find deeply poetic, and it is what first drew me to this remarkable region of the sky. To me, it represents perfectly my love for both the Universe and the deserts of my ancestors,” the photographer adds.

Alobaidly says he hopes his astrophotography will inspire others to get outside and enjoy the night sky. The photographer also wants to contribute to scientific research through his photography and make astronomy more accessible and engaging.

“This year’s Overall Winner, The Quiet Predator by Ali Alobaidly, is a stunning blend of technical excellence and artistic vision. Showcasing the intricate structures of a rarely photographed nebula, the image combines remarkable detail with a striking composition and color palette, inviting viewers to explore the hidden beauty of the cosmos,” says Sam Wen, Founder and CEO of ZWO, an astronomy equipment and telescope company and supporter of the annual Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

“A result of exceptional skill, patience and dedication, this outstanding image also marks a historic milestone, as Ali is the first Overall Winner from Kuwait in the competition’s history,” Wen concludes.

Nikolaos Strimpoulis Wins ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Award

15-year-old Nikolaos Strimpoulis of Greece is this year’s ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year. His photo, Mineral Moon, delivers a stunningly colorful close-up of the Moon, a popular subject for countless photographers.

“Many of us start our astrophotography journey with the Moon — some of us stay there forever! But often we don’t delve deep into the subtle colors of its mineral deposits until much later,” says Marsh. “This amazing young astrophotographer has achieved perfectly developed coloring in this photograph.”

Category Winners

Alongside Alobaidly’s overall win and Strimpoulis’ big award, ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 also features top three finishers across eight primary categories, plus top five finishers in the ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year section and two special awards.

Each category winner and Strimpoulis won £1,500. Each category runner-up gets £500, while highly commended entries earn photographers £250 each. Special prize winners get £750.

Stars & Nebulae

Aurorae

Our Moon

Our Sun

People and Space

Planets, Comets, and Asteroids

Skyscapes

Galaxies

ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year

The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer

The Annie Maunder Open Category

“I never tire of seeing the new entries into the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. For a sky that, at least in some ways, is remarkably unchanging from year to year, the skill and innovation of the entrants, coupled with improvements in technology, means that there is always a wealth of new sights to be seen even in targets that have been observed many times over,” says Dr. Greg Brown, Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomer and competition judge.

“The images from this, the 18th year of the competition, continue to show the growth of a community whose passion to capture the stunning variety of our Universe knows as few bounds as the subjects of their images. The only issue, of course, is how difficult a job this makes for the judges — although, as issues go, it’s a great one to have!”

All the winning photographs will be exhibited at the National Maritime Museum in London starting tomorrow, September 18, 2026.

Image creditsRoyal Observatory Greenwich, ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year. All photographers are credited in the individual captions.