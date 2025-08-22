Haukland Teams With Wildlife Photographer Simon d’Entremont for Feature-Packed Jacket

Acclaimed Canadian nature and wildlife photographer Simon d’Entremont teamed up with Haukland to make a custom “Signature Edition” jacket for outdoor photographers. It comes in an Earthy olive green tone.

Like Haukland’s other jackets, including the fantastic standard Photography Jacket PetaPixel reviewed in late 2022 and called the best accessory of 2022, the new Haukland Parka Pro Simon d’Entremont Signature Edition is built from the ground up for photographers. That means it has robust weather-proofing, a layered design, a ton of pockets (29 of them, in fact), built-in microfiber cloths for cleaning lenses and filters, organizing pockets for common photo accessories, and a fit that stays comfortable even when lugging heavy camera gear and doing handheld photography.

“Well can you believe it! I can’t! I have my own signature edition photography jacket! In my favorite color!” d’Entremont says. “I teamed up with Haukland from Germany and we went together to BC, not just for Grizzlies, but to try out my new 7-in-1 jacket in the field.”

The “7-in-1” refers to the wide range of ways that photographers can wear the Haukland Parka Pro. The set includes three different jackets, which, when mixed and matched, enable seven different configurations.

The innermost layer is the fleece jacket base layer, which is the most lightweight part of the kit, ideal for chilly autumn days and spring weather. The fleece layer is breathable and offers some resistance against a drizzle.

The Pro Padded jacket is next. This is a warmer middleweight layer that can be worn by itself or combined with the fleece jacket. The padded coat protects against wind and rain and includes a hood to keep the wearer’s head (and camera) drier. The hood and sleeves have a secure seam, and this padded jacket has a slightly longer cut than the fleece but is not as long as the parka so that it won’t show beneath that outermost layer.

The Parka Pro is the warmest of the bunch and offers the most weather resistance. It has a waterproof, windproof, and scratch-resistant design made from a sailing-grade polyurethane membrane. All the seams are fully taped to keep photographers dry. The parka features a soft inner lining, underarm vents, and a two-way YKK zipper, allowing photographers to move and breathe freely, even when combined with the other two layers, which provide warmth down to -27° C (-17° F).

Haukland notes that the 29 pockets arrayed throughout the three layers are perfect for memory cards, batteries, filters, and other small accessories. Plus, the built-in microfiber cloths — there is one tucked away in the sleeve of each jacket — can quickly clean a filter or lens.

“This is more than a jacket. It is freedom for wildlife photographers, so you can get the shot, no matter the conditions,” Haukland says.

In PetaPixel‘s review of the standard Haukland Parka Pro in 2023, Jaron Schneider described it as an extremely high-quality jacket, albeit one that might be overkill for photographers who don’t venture into the frigid wilds.

“One of the best parts about Haukland’s clothes is the quality. I’m not sure how the company is pulling it off, but these items look and feel like they should cost a lot more than what Haukland is asking for them. $499 is a lot, but not when you look at the heavy-duty winter jacket space and not when you consider it’s actually three pieces of clothing and not just one. No doubt, the Parka Pro is an excellent value, just as the original Photography Jacket is,” Schneider wrote. And in the case of the Simon d’Entremont Signature Edition, the price is actually less than that for those who preorder.

Pricing and Availability

The Haukland Parka Pro 7-in-1 Set — Simon d’Entremont Signature Edition is available for preorder now for 400 euros, which is about $470 at current exchange rates. Those who preorder save 50 euros off the eventual retail price and will receive a free beanie. Shipping starts in October.

Image credits: Haukland