British Museum Bans Photography of Historic ‘Bayeux Tapestry’ Days After Blockbuster Exhibition Opens

The British Museum has reversed its policy on allowing photography of the Bayeux Tapestry, banning visitors from taking photos of the nearly 1,000-year-old work less than a week after it went on display in the U.K. for the first time.

The British Museum in London, U.K., opened its blockbuster Bayeux Tapestry exhibition on September 10, with the sold-out show its most eagerly anticipated in decades. It’s the first time the priceless 230-foot-long 11th-century embroidery has returned from France to the country where it is believed to have been made.

The Bayeux Tapestry tells the story of the Norman French conquest of England and the Battle of Hastings in 1066, which ended Anglo-Saxon rule and changed British history forever. The embroidery — which is being loaned to the British Museum while its usual home in Normandy, France, undergoes renovation — will be on display through July 11, 2027.

According to a report by Hyperallergic, the British Museum originally stated on its website that non-flash photography of the Bayeux Tapestry was permitted. Hundreds of ticket holders took informal photos of the tapestry on opening day, September 10. However, the guidelines were soon updated after the opening to ban all photography.

Blogger and former museum professional Maxwell Blowfield brought the photography policy change to light on his Substack Maxwell Muesums. Blowfield reported that he had visited the museum twice to see the historic artwork: the first time as an invited member of the press, and the second time as a ticket holder. However, he says that on his second visit, the British Museum had posted signs outside the exhibit informing visitors that photography was no longer permitted, despite e-tickets still stating that it was allowed.

“Signs at the entrance say it’s prohibited, despite your e-ticket saying it’s allowed,” Maxwell writes. The exhibition’s webpage says photos are banned too, but it was saying the opposite just yesterday on the opening day (I’ve checked on the Wayback Machine archive),” “I’ve asked the British Museum why there’s been the sudden change, but have not heard back at time of writing.”

The Tapestry is Under Close Scrutiny

The change in photography rules follows a close inspection of the Bayeux Tapestry after its carefully planned transfer from France to the U.K. The New York Times reported that conservators found two new broken threads in the historic textile following the journey.

Time may also be a factor in the decision to restrict photography. The tapestry is being displayed horizontally, and visitors are given 40 minutes to walk along its length and view its intricate scenes. On Blowfield’s second visit, when photography was banned, he reports that it took him about 30 minutes to see the tapestry, despite spending nearly twice as long waiting in line to reach it. For photography enthusiasts, the restriction means visitors have less opportunity to stop and carefully photograph the details of the historic textile during their allotted viewing time.

In a statement to Hyperallergic, the British Museum says photography has been restricted to help ensure visitors have the best possible viewing experience.

“There has been enormous interest in viewing the Tapestry, and our priority is to ensure that all visitors have the best experience possible,” a museum spokesperson tells the news outlet. “In order to do this, we have made the decision to restrict photography while people are moving along the length of the Tapestry.”

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.