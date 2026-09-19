Women and Younger Photographers Are Behind Fujifilm’s Meteoric Rise

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Jeremy Gray

A person holds a silver and black digital camera with a Fujinon 23mm lens up to their face.

Much has been made of Fujifilm cracking the top three digital camera makers in terms of overall shipments, even if the situation is a bit more complicated. What’s definitely true is that Fujifilm is selling more digital cameras now than in years past, and Nikkei thinks women are a big reason for Fujifilm’s success.

“Over 70% of users of the [Fujifilm] X series are in their 30s or younger, and about 40% are women,” Nikkei Asia writes.

It’s certainly interesting data, and it comes directly from Fujifilm’s Corporate Vice President, Kouji Matsumoto.

“Our main target is the discerning segment with a high level of information literacy,” Matsumoto continues. “We need to deliver a quality that resonates with that segment.”

A triptych showing a woman in a light-colored top holding a camera, a close-up of a black camera hanging from a strap, and the same woman standing against a dark wall holding the camera.

A big way that Fujifilm interacts directly with its target audience is through hands-on experiential events around the world. PetaPixel routinely reports on Fujifilm’s Fujikina events, but the company also hosts many smaller events worldwide.

Nikkei Asia describes a recent event in Tokyo, where about 1,400 people attended over four days. Visitors tested Fujifilm cameras in various photographic scenarios, and a reported 90% had never used a Fujifilm camera before. Most attendees, per Nikkei, were in their 20s or 30s, and 70% of attendees were women.

PetaPixel has routinely lamented the lack of rich data about the photography industry, including the relative scarcity of demographic information. Companies seldom say how many of a specific camera model they have sold, so getting detailed information about who is buying their cameras is like pulling teeth.

Learning that 40% of Fujifilm’s X Series owners are women and that 70% of X Series users are in their 30s or younger is a big deal.

This isn’t just interesting information; it speaks to the effectiveness of Fujifilm’s marketing strategy. Every camera company is trying, with varying degrees of success, to attract smartphone users and young people to their camera system.

Clearly, in Fujifilm’s case, it is working. The company’s total digital camera shipments, which include all digital cameras, not just X Series models and certainly not just interchangeable lens cameras, have increased from 430,000 to 740,000 to 1,160,000 units per year from 2023 through 2025.

A horizontal bar chart comparing digital camera shipments by brand for 2023, 2024, and 2025, with Canon leading in all years.
Nikkei Industry Map 2027

Speaking of X Series, though, production of these cameras has increased from 380,000 in 2023 to 750,000 last year. That’s a significant leap and the biggest percentage increase of any major Japanese camera maker.

A horizontal bar chart comparing mirrorless camera units produced by six brands across 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Japan Company Handbook Industry Map: 2027 Edition

Nikkei says Fujifilm’s success with women is a big reason why. That may very well be true. But Fujifilm’s cameras are also undoubtedly resonating with all photographers, especially younger ones. Appealing to younger users is a very good way to build a strong foundation for future success.

Image creditsFujifilm

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