Did the New PEN Impress You? Plus Apple Adds Aperture | The PetaPixel Podcast

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Thanks to our friends at DxO for sponsoring today’s podcast! PhotoLab 10 adds smarter AI masks for people and subjects, new color grading tools, and automatic sensor dust removal. Its new depth masks let you select areas by their distance from the camera, so you can brighten distant mountains without changing the foreground. Its AI tools work offline, and there’s no subscription required.

PetaPixel’s Michael Bonocore walks through the new features using his photographs from Morocco, with before-and-after examples and practical editing tips.

Save 15% on any DxO software, including PhotoLab 10, with code PetaPixel at https://dxo.com. Valid for new customers only; excludes upgrades.

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: