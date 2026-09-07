Sigma’s Compact 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG C Is Wider Than Your Typical Zoom Lens

Sigma has announced the 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary, a new standard zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

“Designed to deliver both a wide-angle perspective and exceptional portability, this lens packs uncompromising sharpness and impressive close-up capabilities into a palm-sized design,” Sigma promises. The new 20-60mm lens weighs just 385 grams (13.6 ounces), making it nearly half as light as the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art, an already impressively lightweight zoom lens.

Compared to a 24-70mm f/2.8 or 24-105mm f/4 lens, Sigma’s new 20-60mm f/2.8-4 gives up something on the long end in exchange for a more expansive perspective at its wide end. Sigma notes that the field-of-view difference between 20mm and 24mm is quite significant. Specifically, the angle of view increases from about 84° at 24mm to 94.5° at 20mm. That’s substantial and gives photographers and videographers much more versatility.

“This makes for a lens that can capture everything — from sweeping landscapes to everyday snapshots to portraits — with ease,” Sigma says. With a fast f/2.8 aperture at 20mm, the lens can also be used for night sky photography, though how well it performs will require real-world testing.

The lens is made more versatile by its impressive short-focusing capabilities. The lens can focus as close as 15.8 centimeters (6.2 inches) at 28mm and offers a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.3 at 35mm. That’s not quite half-macro territory, but it’s very close. At 60mm, the max magnification is 1:2.9, which is still quite good for a zoom lens.

The 3x zoom lens includes 15 elements arranged across 13 groups. Sigma notes that there are three aspherical lenses and as many SLD glass elements, which help keep the lens sharp throughout the entire zooming range. Sigma’s lens designers also used the company’s most advanced simulation technology to minimize flare and ghosting.

The lens features a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) for autofocus, and Sigma says the lens focuses very quickly and accurately. Sigma also promises “outstanding tracking performance” for fast-moving subjects, adding that the lens is built with hybrid users in mind. To that end, the lens promises minimal focus breathing.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary lens will be available on October 6 for E-mount and L-Mount cameras. The lens will be priced at $849.

Image creditsSigma. Additional photo credits are in the image captions.