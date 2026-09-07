Sigma’s Redesigned, Slimmer Lens Filters Promise Better Image Quality

Alongside its new 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary and 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras, Sigma has announced a new product for every photographer: redesigned lens filters.

Sigma’s renewed lens filter series has been completely redesigned to “achieve further performance improvements.” Further, the design and packaging for the filters have been updated to match Sigma’s new visual identity that was introduced early last year.

Sigma will release four new filter models in early November, including the Sigma WR Ceramic Protector PTC-21, the Sigma WR Protector + UV PUV-21, which features UV protection and a water- and oil-repellent coating, the standard Sigma Protector LPT-21, and the Sigma WR Circular PL Filter CPL-21. The Ceramic Protector promises “exceptional impact resistance,” and the CPL-21 includes the same water- and oil-repellent coating as the PUV-21.

Compared to previous Sigma filters, the new models promise to further minimize the impact on image quality that comes with using any filter. Sigma notes that it has also improved the surface treatment of the filter frames to reduce internal reflections. Further, the optimized filter design has enabled slimmer profiles for the large-diameter 95mm and 105mm filters.

Thanks to their slim profiles, the filters promise vignette-free photography even when using ultra-wide lenses. Sigma adds that the filters also work with its lens caps, which can occasionally be an issue with some filters. While Sigma can only comment on performance with its own lenses, these filters should work well on any brand’s lens.

The WR Ceramic Protector PTC-21 comes in 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, 82mm, 95mm, and 105mm sizes. The other three filters come in all these same sizes, plus smaller 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, and 62mm diameters. It appears the 46mm size Sigma offers in its current filters is being retired.

While UV filters are a polarizing topic among photographers, circular polarizers are not. They are an extremely useful tool for photographers who need to reduce reflections on glass or water, like landscape or architecture photographers. It can also be used to make a blue sky look even bluer.

Pricing and Availability

Sigma has not announced pricing for its redesigned filters yet. However, for reference, its current WR Circular Polarizer Filter is $169 in 77mm, and the WR Ceramic Protector is $160 in 82mm. Sigma says the new filters will be available starting on November 5 through authorized retailers.

Image creditsSigma