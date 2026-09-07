Remarkably Lightweight Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Promises Unparalleled Image Quality

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Jeremy Gray

A black Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG lens viewed from the side, featuring a focus ring, aperture ring, and an autofocus switch against a white background.

The promised Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art has finally arrived, ushering in a new era of ultra-fast prime lenses for the Aizu-based company. Sigma promises unparalleled image quality in an impressively compact and lightweight design.

85mm is an extremely popular focal length for portrait photographers, as evidenced by the wide array of 85mm primes available for full-frame E- and L-Mount mirrorless cameras. Many of these lenses are f/1.4 or f/1.8, making Sigma’s new f/1.2 a standout option for photographers seeking the shallowest depth of field.

Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG ArtBuy new on B&HSigma 85mm f/1.2 DG ArtBuy used on KEH.com

The 85mm f/1.2 DG Art is Sigma’s third current f/1.2 prime lens, following the excellent 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II released last year and the similarly impressive 50mm f/1.2 DG Art released in 2024. Of course, the new 85mm is longer than both lenses, and is actually Sigma’s longest f/1.2 lens ever made. Sigma describes its new 85mm f/1.2 as “rounding out the common trio of wide-angle, standard, and medium-telephoto focal lengths.”

With its super-bright f/1.2 aperture and rounded 13-bladed aperture diaphragm, the new lens promises exceptional bokeh and super-soft out-of-focus rendering. Sigma says this makes it an “exceptional” lens for portraiture.

A black Leica mirrorless camera with a large Sigma 85mm lens attached, resting on a textured gray concrete surface.
Tony Noel

The new lens also promises excellent image quality. Sigma notes that a pair of SLD glass elements suppress axial chromatic aberrations, while aspherical elements further correct spherical aberration and sagittal coma flare.

Sigma has also carefully arranged the aspherical lens elements within the focus groups to reduce the number of elements inside the focus group. This helps keep the lens’s weight down, making it the smallest and lightest in its class. The lens weighs just 905 grams (31.9 ounces). Compare that to Nikon’s Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S, which weighs 1,160 grams, and Canon’s 1,195-gram RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM. Neither Sony, Panasonic, nor Leica makes an 85mm f/1.2 prime lens right now, so Sigma faces minimal competition on E- or L-Mount.

A hand holds a black camera lens against a background of a cloudy sky and distant mountains.
Doan Quang

The lens also promises exceptional autofocus. The lens features fast, quiet autofocus driven by Sigma’s dual High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motors. Sigma says the lens should work very well for both stills and video applications. The lens’ focus group has also been optimized to minimize focus breathing.

A black Sigma 85mm 1:1.2 DG lens standing vertically against a white background.
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The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art has a dust- and splash-resistant design. It has an AFL button in two locations, which can be assigned to various functions through the menu on selected cameras. The lens also has an aperture ring lock switch, and its aperture ring can be de-clicked.

Sample Photos

A close-up portrait of a young woman with blonde, wavy hair and light eyes looking directly at the camera.
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Tony Noel

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens will be available through authorized Sigma dealers beginning on October 6 for $1,599. It is available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG ArtBuy new on B&HSigma 85mm f/1.2 DG ArtBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsSigma. Photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

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