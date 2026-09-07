Nikon is Developing Nine Cinema Lenses That Cover Larger Than Full-Frame

Nikon has revealed that it is currently developing nine Nikkor Z Cinema T1.9 cinema lenses that are specifically designed for its Z-mount cameras, including the V-Raptor X VV, which has a sensor larger than full-frame.

The cinema series is realizing the dreams Nikon spoke of in 2024 at NAB and the promise that followed at IBC in Amsterdam in 2025, where it revealed that it would endeavor to make its own series of cinema primes for Z-mount.

“We have also begun considering Nikkor lenses for cinema. We are actively considering lens development that is in demand in the cinema market,” Keiji Oishi, from Nikon’s Imaging Business Unit and RED’s new CEO, told PetaPixel at the 2024 NAB show in Las Vegas. At the time, it had been less than a week since Nikon had officially acquired RED.













Now, just a bit more than two years after it first hinted that these would come, the first lens has a name: the Nikkor Z Cinema 50mm T1.9 VV.

Nikon says this is just the first of a total of nine cinema primes that it is making for “cinema, high-end productions, and creators, aiming to provide them with high-quality solutions.” No timeline for the release of any of these lenses was provided.

“The Nikkor Z Cinema T1.9 VV series will further enrich the visual expression of the Nikkor Z Cinema line through a new design philosophy that delivers both the rendering performance required by the cinema industry and the practicality needed in professional production environments,” Nikon says. “In addition, this will be the first Nikkor lens series to feature an image circle large enough to cover the V-Raptor [X] VV sensor, which is larger than a full-frame sensor. The lenses will also feature a highly precise autofocus mechanism to support creators’ workflows.”

For reference, the Nikon Z8 full-frame camera has a sensor that measures 35.9mm x 23.9mm while the V-Raptor X VV sensor measures 40.96mm x 21.60mm. So it’s notably wider, but not quite as tall.

Also remember that earlier this year, Nikon teased the arrival of these lenses with the promise that they would also feature autofocus.

This may or may not be something, but Nikon doesn’t use the word “prime” to describe the lens series, just “lenses.” That leaves the door open for a T1.9 cinema zoom.

“Nikon will continue to contribute to the development of imaging culture that includes the field of cinema, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression. Filmmakers and content creators can expect great things from the new synergy between Nikon and RED,” Nikon concludes.

Expect Nikon to provide more information, including pricing and availability closer to launch. Given the timeline, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see the 50mm T1.9 by NAB 2027.

Image creditsNikon