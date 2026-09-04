SmallRig Nano Power Banks Have Mounting Points for Camera Rigs

SmallRig has announced the Nano Power Bank Series, a set of smaller power banks that look more like offerings from UGreen or Anker but with mounting points that make them more tailored to working photographers and videographers.

The Nano Power Bank series is made up of two models at launch, and SmallRig says each is designed to support a different level of demand. The Nano 36 Power Bank is a 10,000mAh / 36Wh capacity with a 30W input and 45W output, as well as multi-port output of up to 24W. It has a retractable USB-C cable as well as a USB-C/USB-A port.

The Nano 72 Power Bank is very likely to be more what content creators will be attracted to. It features a higher-capacity 20,000mAh / 72Wh capacity and both 100W input and 100W output. It also has an integrated cable but, thanks to its significantly larger capacity, can support full-size camera equipment for much longer.

Both of these new batteries work with SmallRig’s modular accessory ecosystem. The two options have built-in 1/4″-20 threaded holes and dedicated V-mount plates, which SmallRig says allows creators to integrate portable power into different setups while maintaining cleaner and more organized workflows.

“As creative workflows continue evolving toward more mobile and lightweight setups, creators increasingly require power solutions that can seamlessly integrate into their existing equipment. Traditional consumer Power Banks are mainly designed for everyday charging scenarios and often lack the mounting flexibility needed for camera-related workflows,” SmallRig says.

“For camera video production, including meetings, events, and wedding photography, the Nano series can be integrated with cameras, wireless microphones, tripods, stabilizers, cages, and other accessories to support more efficient shooting workflows. The combination of portable power and flexible mounting options allows creators to adapt the Nano series across different creative environments, from everyday content creation to professional production scenarios.”

Because of the built-in mounting options, the batteries can easily attach to tripods or quick-release systems, which is a lot more secure than using gaffer’s tape to hold them in place.

The SmallRig Nano 72 starts at $80 while the Nano 36 starts at $59. Both options can be expanded via a Tripod, Gimbal, or Lighting Kit, which add sets of different rigging options depending on need, such as a leg clamp and quick release plate for tripods or hand grip and mounting plate for gimbals. All of the options can be seen on SmallRig’s website.

Image creditsSmallRig