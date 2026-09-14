The Fujifilm Instax Pal 2 Digicam Looks Nothing Like its Weird Predecessor

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Pal 2, a tiny digital camera that has an all-new, analog-inspired look and a lot of changes.

The original Instax Pal arrived three years ago, promising a palm-sized digital camera that was effectively Instax in name only. It was a somewhat circular, very weird-looking camera.

Fujifilm effectively went back to the drawing board with the Pal 2. It shares only a few things with its predecessor, not least of which is its name. It’s still a digital camera that doesn’t directly capture instant analog photos, unlike most Instax cameras. It also remains relatively compact, although the look is very different this time around.

The Instax Pal 2 looks like a miniaturized, squat film camera. It has a built-in optical viewfinder, something the original Pal lacked. It has a prominent shutter release, a top screen for viewing and framing photos, fun filter effects, and a new “Animation” shooting mode. The new Animation mode captures 10 frames and turns them into a flipbook-style animation.

The Pal 2 works alongside Fujifilm’s downloadable Instax Pal app, which can act as a remote shutter release via Bluetooth, accept transferred photos from the camera, and send photos to an Instax wireless printer. The Pal 2 also has a microSD card slot.

Unlike other Instax cameras, the Pal 2 lets users switch between Instax Mini, Instax Square, or Instax Wide instant film and frameless formats. The app lets users add filters, text, and stickers to their digital photos.

“When we introduced the original Pal in 2024, some consumers weren’t sure what to make of it,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“Its uniqueness wasn’t for some, while others felt it was a perfect go-anywhere camera and loved the overall image-making process that makes Pal different from other cameras. When designing Pal 2, we gathered extensive customer feedback on the original Pal. And with its new look, reminiscent of a classic analog camera, complete with an optical viewfinder, and the ability to send/post images digitally or print images via instax smartphone printers or any of our Evo hybrid cameras, Pal 2 puts options in the palm of your hand,” Liem continues.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm Instax Pal 2 will be available later this month for $169.95 in the United States and $219.99 CAD in Canada. The Pal 2 comes in black or white colorways.

Image creditsFujifilm