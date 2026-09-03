The Leica Summicron-M 66mm f/2 Is a New Take on a Historic Spy Lens

Leica has announced the Summicon-M 66mm f/2, which it calls a reinterpretation of the Elcan 66mm f/2 that was developed by Dr. Walter Mandler at Ernst Leitz Canada in the late 1960s.

That historic lens was designed for use by the U.S. Navy and only about 200 were ever made, making it one of the rarest lenses in the Leica M system.

“The Naval Intelligence Service wanted a lens that looked like any other but delivered an unparalleled level of resolution,” Dr. Mandler said at the time.

“Dr. Mandler was already regarded as a leading authority in optical design back then. He developed a bespoke lens for covert reconnaissance photography in response to a US Navy commission. The unusual focal length of 66mm was no coincidence, but rather the result of striking a precise balance between maximum resolution, fine contrast rendition, and a compact design. This extraordinary, rare spy lens, with a purely military history, embodies one of the most extraordinary chapters in the history of the Leica M,” Leica today adds.

“Historical accounts also suggest that equipment of this type found use beyond its original U.S. Navy commission, among Western allied partners during the Cold War. Many Elcan 66mm f/2 lenses are also associated with the Leica KE-7A, the special military variant of the Leica M4. Together, camera and lens formed compact sets for discreet photography in situations where exceptional detail was essential,” the company continues.

“The original sets were supplied with an instruction manual that explained how to destroy the camera and lens in the event of capture. Striking in retrospect, this detail reflects the sensitivity of the assignments for which the equipment was created, while the lens itself remains remarkable for the optical performance that made such use possible.”

To honor this lens, Leica now presents the Summicron-M 66mm f/2 as a modern take on that classic optic. The optical and lens body design are based on the original but have been “optimized and adapted” to meet modern standards. That said, as with that Elcan, the new Summicron-M 66 f/2 differs mechanically from standard Leica models in that its aperture ring rotates the opposite direction to standard M-mount lenses and the distance scale arrangement follow military specifications.

“The engravings are reminiscent of the original design and have been reinterpreted for the Summicron-M 66 f/2,” Leica says. “Thanks to a visibly finer typeface, the new 66mm focal length stands out from current Leica lenses.”

The Leica Summicron-M 66mm f/2 features a construction of six elements arranged into five groups with an aperture range of f/2 through f/16 via a nine-bladed diaphragm. It measures about 60.1mm long by about 60mm wide and weighs 456 grams.

Leica says that the lens is characterized by both soft bokeh and high contrast wide open, and when stopped down it produces its finest, sharpest results, which is tied to the designed purpose of the original Elcan lens.

While it won’t be quite as rare as the lens it is based on, the Summicron-M 66mm f/2 will not be easy to come by. Leica is planning to release a limited run of just 660 units, with each engraved with a serial number on the front ring along with the optical calculation number B1047 and the 12-digit internal material number. This plays homage again to the original, as it featured a production number, initial calculation number C283, and the 13-digit U.S. Navy order number, in the same position. The lens will also feature an engraved number “60” on the side of the lens to indicate the exact focal length, which Leica says was customary for precision lenses at the time and is testament to the Leica factory’s precise manufacturing.

“In order to specify the focal length with the utmost accuracy, the digit before and after the decimal (without a decimal point) were also engraved on the lens. Therefore, the marking ‘60’ stands for a precisely measured focal length of 66.0 millimetres,” Leica says.

Below is a gallery of images captured on the new lens, taken by Mike Chudley, and provided courtesy of Leica.

The Leica Summicron-M 66mm f/2 is available starting today for $10,900. Serial number 001 is being held and will be auctioned separately at the Leitz Photographic Auction in Wetzlar in November.

Image creditsLeica