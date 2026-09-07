The Nikon ZR Will Get Open Gate Recording in 2027

Nikon has announced a firmware update for the Nikon ZR, and while it has some nice, small additions, the real story is that the ZR will get open gate recording and in-camera anamorphic desqueeze by next year.

It’s probably a good idea to temper that statement a bit, however, as Nikon isn’t all-out promising a specific delivery date and says that adding those highly requested features is currently a “goal” to implement by 2027. Still, the company is one of the best when it comes to after-sale firmware support, so the language the company is using is likely just to be on the safe side.

Today, the updates announced as coming to the ZR in October are far less exciting, unfortunately. Update 2.00 brings three new features to the video-centric camera, which Nikon says “are planned… with the aim of further advancing creative capabilities and workflows for a broad range of users, from high-end filmmakers to content creators.”













Firstly, the ZR will get support for Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB when recording in H.265 format, which Nikon says delivers compact file sizes with high color-grading latitude. Next, the camera will get a new option for selecting the level of [High ISO NR] available during H.265 Log recording, which the company says “enables image rendering tailored to the creator’s intent and the tone of the work.”

Finally, the ZR will also receive support for focus peaking display during recording in the R3D NE format, which should enable more precise focus confirmation.

“Additionally, RED is updating its remote-control applications, RED CONTROL and RED CONTROL PRO, which will enable remote control capabilities for ZR. Nikon and RED will continue to enhance its products through firmware updates that address user needs, while also contributing to the development of imaging culture in the field of cinema,” Nikon says.

These aren’t necessarily the most exciting updates, but they’re nice to have nonetheless. What really will make the ZR a compelling camera will be the addition of open gate and in-camera anamorphic desqueeze. If Nikon can deliver those features to the ZR by the first half of 2027, it will have a compelling cinema-focused camera that will be able to compete with the likes of the Sony FX5 for about half the price. Since the FX5 will also need a firmware update to get open gate support outside of RAW video, there is a bit of time for Nikon to make this happen before it’s left behind by Canon, Lumix, and Sony.

Image creditsNikon