Eastman Kodak ‘Goes Big’ and Shows Film Some More Love

I’m a little late to the party, but when looking at Kodak’s strong financial results yesterday, I realized that the company had released new large-format film and bulk roll products just a few months ago. They’re worth looking at, even if they are no longer brand new.

As PetaPixel has reported since last September, Eastman Kodak has been diligently bringing its film products back under its own distribution umbrella, taking them back from Kodak Alaris.

The process started with Kodacolor 100 and 200, grew to include Kodak Gold 200 and Ultramax 400 in November, Ektar and Tri-X in January, Ektachrome in February, and Ektacolor and Ektapan in March. It is worth noting that Ektacolor is essentially Portra, albeit without the name that belongs to Kodak Alaris, and Ektapan is T-Max for the same reason.

In all of these cases, the film arrived in 35mm and 120 formats, or sometimes only 35mm. However, in May, Eastman Kodak brought back large-format films and 100-foot bulk rolls of its newly branded products.

“Time to go big,” the Rochester, New York-based company says on its website. “We’re proud to add large-format still films to our growing lineup of film sold directly to distributors by Eastman Kodak Company.”

The company has launched Kodak Ektapan 100 and 400 in 4×5 and 100-foot rolls; Ektacolor Pro 160 and 400 in 4×5 and 8×10; Ektapan 100 and 400 in 4×5; Tri-X 320 in 4×5, 5×7, and 8×10; and Tri-X 400 in 100-foot rolls.

How great is that? It’s certainly great news for sheet film fans, but it’s also good news for analog photographers everywhere that Eastman Kodak is taking film seriously. It’s no surprise, either, given that film’s resurgence and the company’s renewed investment in the format are a big reason for its recent financial success.

It’s fair to say that film photography was already back in a big way and doing relatively well, but it never hurts to have even more evidence that the format is not only alive, but thriving.

Image creditsEastman Kodak